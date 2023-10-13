Best Friends Day At Congregation Beth Shalom

In conjunction with the parsha portion in the Torah about Noah and the ark on Sunday, October 22 from 1-3 p.m., Congregation Beth Shalom (CBS) of Brandon will be having a ‘Best Friends Day.’ Bring your pets (on a leash, in a cage or in a pet carrier) for a blessing. No pets? No problem. Members who have several will be there to share. Enjoy games and fun activities for the whole family. Brandon’s Knish King will be there with his homemade knishes, hot dogs and soft drinks for sale. There will also be treats for our nonhuman friends.

The free event is being organized by Jackie and Myron Feldman and Rabbi Lefkowitz, and you do not have to be a member to participate. Please RSVP by Friday, October 20 at cbs-brandon@outlook.com. Let’s have a fun afternoon together celebrating being alive.

Wild West Adventure Comes To Valrico Theater

Get ready for a Wild West adventure as The Village Players of Valrico proudly presents Saloon Tales, a sensational musical extravaganza directed by acclaimed writer and director Terry Abbott. Inspired by spaghetti westerns, this production promises action, drama, romance, and comedy, all rolled into one unforgettable performance.

The play is now showing at the James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico, and performances will run on select days through Saturday, October 21. The Village Players, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community teaching theater, has dedicated over five decades to artistic excellence, education and community engagement.

For individual tickets and more information about the show, visit The Village Players’ website at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.

What You Can Do Now To Prevent Dementia Tomorrow

Knowing what to do to prevent late-onset brain problems — including Alzheimer’s disease — may make all the difference in life for you and your loved ones. If you are curious about this subject, come to a talk at Congregation Beth Shalom on Sunday, November 5 at 3 p.m.

Cutting-edge medicine is finding many contributing factors that take decades to develop, many of which can be modified with corrective action on your part. Genetics is thought to be only 20 percent of the cause of any late-in-life chronic illness. Dr. Carol L. Roberts has been a practicing physician for four decades, most of that time being in holistic/integrative/preventative medicine. Her practice has included many neuro patients with dementia, strokes, Parkinson’s, brain injuries and other conditions that may impact cognitive abilities in later years. Roberts will emphasize simple changes that you might find helpful.

Bring a pen and paper, as there will be many pearls you will want to remember. A Q&A will follow the 40-minute talk. This seminar is free and open to the public.

Book Discussion Group At Bloomingdale Regional Library

The Great Books Discussion Group of the Bloomingdale Regional Library will celebrate the start of its 14th season on Saturday, November 18 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a discussion of Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s powerful novel, The Bluest Eye. The meeting location for this free event will be room 211 of the library, which is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. First-timers and visitors are welcome.

For more information, please contact the moderator/facilitator, Patrick DeMarco, at 813-672-9052 or pdemarco@tampabay.rr.com.

The Bridges Retirement Community Gifts & Crafts Fair Seeks Vendors

The Bridges Retirement Community will be hosting its much-awaited annual Gifts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is inviting vendors with unique and exceptional gifts and crafts to join it for the event.

With the holiday season right around the corner, this event is the perfect opportunity to showcase your wares and to connect with customers looking for that special something. It has always been a huge success with positive feedback from both vendors and attendees. Do not miss out on this opportunity.

For more information, contact Janet Noah, event organizer, at 813-413-8900 or jnoah@bridgesretirement.com.