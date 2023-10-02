Blessing Of The Animals

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) will celebrate all God’s creatures with an outdoor Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

Francis of Assisi, a Christian saint, is remembered for his love of nature. Bring your animal companions (children’s stuffed friends are welcome too) to the United Methodist Church of

Sun City Center’s rear parking lot for a short blessing presented by the Reverend Debbie Marion.

Live animals must always be in the control of their owner, by leash or in a pet carrier.

For more information, please contact Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry, at 813-634-2539. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please visit our website at www.sccumc.com. SCCUMC is located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With HCPLC

Join the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative in celebrating the rich Hispanic language, culture and traditions reflected throughout our community during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

This month, the library is hosting its annual Poster and Bookmark Contest for grades K-12.

Entries are due by Saturday, October 14 at 5 p.m. Visit https://hcplc.org/hispanicheritage for entry details and other information about special events and curated booklists.

Plant City Community Chorale Fall Concert: History’s Greatest Hits

Plant City Community Chorale is excited to announce its annual fall concert, History’s Greatest Hits. The performance will be on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Plant City, located at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City.

The chorale, under the passionate direction of artistic director Coleman Flentge, will present this stroll through the centuries of choral music that never goes out of style.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, at www.fb.com/plantcitycommunitychorale or by calling 813-505-5441. Tickets may also be purchased at the Walden Lake Car Wash or at the door the night of the concert. Tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free.

Domestic Violence Awareness 5K

Restoration & Purpose Community Outreach Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will be hosting its ‘Igniting the Flame’ Domestic Violence Awareness 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair on Saturday, October 7 at Al Lopez Park, located at 4810 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa. This event is an awareness and fundraising event and will be honoring victims and survivors of domestic violence with the release of butterflies before the 5K race.

The community will have the opportunity to receive free medical screenings via Pioneer Medical Foundation and specialty referrals; donate blood; and experience live entertainment hosted by Miss Marilyn J. and DJ Jay Tee, singer Harmony Devoe, poet TK Book, soul line dancers Markis & Andrea Christopher of the A.Y.E. Team. Crimestoppers will be present to give parents fingerprint kits, City of Tampa Fire Rescue will be present to provide public education and a tour of a fire truck. There will be food trucks, free clothes, retail vendors, informational booths, health vendors and more.

For additional information, call 813-657-0117 or email admin@restorationandpurpose.org.

Trick-or-Treat At The Little Free Library

Stop by Bloomingdale’s Little Free Library anytime between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Halloween to trick-or-treat. There will be a lot of free books (for kids and adults), along with plenty of nonfood treats and candy. See you at the Booo-k Box! The Bloomingdale Little Free Library is located at 3811 Cold Creek Dr. in Valrico. Visit www.facebook.com/lflbloomingdale for more information.

Start A Pollinator Party In Your Home Garden

You are invited to Kerby’s Nursery on Saturday, October 21 for a fun day of celebrating pollinators. Come at 10 a.m. for the Pollinator Party Seminar to learn about the following topics and how you can implement them in your home garden: ‘What is pollination?’, ‘What is a pollinator?’, ‘Why is biodiversity important?’, ‘How do Florida native plants play a role?’ and ‘What can I do in my garden to increase pollinators?’

Seasoned Green Food Truck will be on-site between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch purchase options.

Following the seminar, at 11:30 a.m., there will be a free guided tour of the on-site Homegrown National Park®, which includes only Florida-native plants.

At 1 p.m., there will be a workshop, Make & Take Pollinator Orb, where you can create a home for pollinators to live in your garden. Tickets are required for this workshop and are available at https://shop.kerbysnursery.com/. Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner.

Dave Chappelle Announces Stand-up Comedy Performance In Tampa At AMALIE Arena

Award-winning American comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer of television shows and films Dave Chappelle will bring his stand-up comedy show Dave Chappelle Live to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Sunday, October 29 at 7 p.m.

Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film.

Tickets are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.