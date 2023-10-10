Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home announced the recent completion of a showroom overhaul with the unveiling of Room by Room, which was designed to shift the way consumers shop for floors.

Four years in the making, Room by Room features a streamlined, spacious showroom with products organized by color.

The redesign includes a powerful digital experience, boasting revamped websites and in-store kiosks that display product and inspiration content directly for the consumer. This includes room visualizers, QR codes, easy product comparison tools, animated product views, warranty information and more all at the customer’s fingertips.

“It has been so exciting to see the customer reaction to the new space. It upgrades the previous floor shopping experience by focusing on ease of selection. This innovative design is tailored to suit the way today’s consumer makes home improvement decisions,” said Dove Interiors co-owner Kimberly Scott.

Locally owned and operated since 1991 by mother-daughter duo Joan Miller and Scott, Dove Interiors is part of Carpet One Floor & Home, the co-op that created the new store redesign and equipped the team with advanced training to provide the best-in-class service. As part of the Carpet One Floor & Home co-op, the advantage of enhanced buying power and in-house marketing initiatives ensures that Dove Interiors stays at the forefront of industry trends.

Scott explained, “Before this showroom renovation, we watched consumers come into the store and feel overwhelmed. Now what we see is satisfaction, confidence and contentment.”

Dove Interiors has a whole-house solution with the advantage of shopping for flooring, window treatments, kitchen and bath cabinets and countertops under one roof. Additionally, at Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home, associates are not only trained sales professionals, installation technicians and product experts, but, more importantly, they are also your neighbors who strive to provide a genuinely helpful experience.

Piggybacking on that, giving back to the community is also very important to the owners.

“We support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation that builds mortgage-free homes for wounded veterans and pays off the mortgages for Gold Star families, whose spouses were killed in the line of duty. We also do local work with Toys for Tots, a program that helps less-fortunate children receive new toys to play with,” said Miller.

Visit Dove Interiors’ 6,000-square-foot showroom, located at 2305 College Ave. in Ruskin.

For more information, visit www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com.