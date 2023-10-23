Residents Impacted By Hurricane Idalia Can Apply For Federal Assistance

Hillsborough County residential property owners and renters whose homes sustained damage and losses from Hurricane Idalia can apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance programs. The assistance could include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. Its phone lines are open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

What You Can Do Now To Prevent Dementia Tomorrow

Knowing what to do to prevent late-onset brain problems — including Alzheimer’s disease — may make all the difference in life for you and your loved ones. If you are curious about this subject, come to a talk at Congregation Beth Shalom on Sunday, November 5 at 3 p.m.

Cutting-edge medicine is finding many contributing factors that take decades to develop, many of which can be modified with corrective action on your part. Genetics is thought to be only 20 percent of the cause of any late-in-life chronic illness. Dr. Carol L. Roberts has been a practicing physician for four decades, most of that time being in holistic/integrative/preventative medicine. Her practice has included many neuro patients with dementia, strokes, Parkinson’s, brain injuries and other conditions that may impact cognitive abilities in later years. Roberts will emphasize simple changes that you might find helpful.

Bring a pen and paper, as there will be many pearls you will want to remember. A Q&A will follow the 40-minute talk. This seminar is free and open to the public.

Book Discussion Group At Bloomingdale Regional Library

The Great Books Discussion Group of the Bloomingdale Regional Library will celebrate the start of its 14th season on Saturday, November 18 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a discussion of Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s powerful novel, The Bluest Eye. The meeting location for this free event will be room 211 of the library, which is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. First-timers and visitors are welcome.

For more information, please contact the moderator/facilitator, Patrick DeMarco, at 813-672-9052 or pdemarco@tampabay.rr.com.

The Bridges Retirement Community Gifts & Crafts Fair Seeks Vendors

The Bridges Retirement Community will be hosting its much-awaited annual Gifts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is inviting vendors with unique and exceptional gifts and crafts to join it for the event.

With the holiday season right around the corner, this event is the perfect opportunity to showcase your wares and to connect with customers looking for that special something. It has always been a huge success with positive feedback from both vendors and attendees. Do not miss out on this opportunity.

For more information, contact Janet Noah, event organizer, at 813-413-8900 or jnoah@bridgesretirement.com.