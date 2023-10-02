Fall into a whirlwind of autumn enchantment at the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze in Plant City, opening on Saturday, October 7. Tickets are on sale now for the annual event, which runs on weekends through Sunday, November 5.

The excitement knows no bounds, as fall comes alive with the magic of harvest and Halloween. The Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and it includes a 5-acre corn maze, the area’s largest pumpkin patch, tasty treats, games and activities for the entire family.

Guests can challenge their tracking skills through the dynamic labyrinth of 6-foot-tall corn stalks that is full of twists and turns. The brand-new pumpkin house leads to the patch filled with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Also new this year is a 30-foot-by-50-foot jump pad that provides an exhilarating experience for all ages. The large, flat surface area allows a multitude of patrons to soar together with delight.

Custom wildflower bouquets and pumpkins galore make this a haven for fall and Halloween decor enthusiasts. Families can create unique, decorative pumpkins at the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze’s painting stations. Instagram-worthy locations throughout the festive area provide wonderful photo ops perfect for fall family memories.

There’s something for everyone at this festival fall extravaganza, including hayrides through the cypress woods, camel rides, a corn pit, badminton, family cornhole games and duck races for the little ones. Food Trucks will provide tasty treats and refreshing beverages to satisfy all your cravings. The Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is the place for fall fun!

It is located at 6151 Varn Rd. in Plant City. Parking is free. Tickets cost $12 (includes tax), but children ages 3 years old and under enter for free. Some activities, such as face painting, pumpkin painting and animal encounters, will require an additional fee. Gate closes at 5 p.m.; guests must exit by 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://foxsquirrelcornmaze.com/.