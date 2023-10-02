Actor Kevin Sorbo To Guest-star In A Prophet Like Me From Sovereign Films

Internationally acclaimed actor Kevin Sorbo is primed to take center stage in A Prophet Like Me by Sovereign Right Hand Throne Films. This two-part cinematic journey delves into two previously unexplored years in Jesus’ life, prior to beginning His universally recognized ministry.

Sorbo shared his enthusiasm: “Offering a fresh take on a time-honored narrative feels deeply significant. To be trusted with narrating the lesser-known years of Jesus on film is quite a privilege.”

The film underwent a three-year meticulous storyboarding process for a commitment to accuracy: biblical, historical and authenticity.

Sovereign Films is reaching out to churches and the faith community to invite all to be ambassadors for this pioneering endeavor. Drawing inspiration from recent successes The Chosen, Jesus Revolution and Sound of Freedom, A Prophet Like Me is set to redefine faith-based cinema for present and upcoming generations.

For more information, visit https://aprophetlikeme.com/.

Modern Musical Journey to Bethlehem Coming To Theatres

The official trailer for the groundbreaking Bible-based musical Journey to Bethlehem was released this month, showing the story of Mary and Joseph set to modern-style music in what the trailer bills as the “Greatest Story Ever Told.”

Journey to Bethlehem will be released in theaters on Friday, November 10 and is the first musical from Affirm Films, the same studio behind such movies as War Room, Fireproof, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Miracles from Heaven.

Journey to Bethlehem features classic Christmas melodies and pop-style music.

Milo Manheim, who portrays Joseph, called it “one of the best musicals I’ve ever been a part of.”

The film also includes FOR KING + COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone, Christian singer Moriah and Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae. For more information, visit www.journeytobethlehemmovie.com.

The Blind — The True Story Of The Robertson Family — Releases in Theatres

Long before Phil Robertson was a reality TV star, he fell in love, started a family and began to spiral out of control. In 1960s Louisiana, future Duck Dynasty star Robertson falls in love and starts a family, but his demons soon threaten to tear everyone apart. As he seeks to conquer the shame of his past, he ultimately finds redemption in an unlikely place. The Blind shares never-before-revealed moments in Robertson’s life as he seeks to conquer the shame of his past, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place.

For more information and watch the official trailer, visit https://theblindmovie.com/.

Jesus Revolution Baptism Tops 4,500 People

Pastor Greg Laurie, of Harvest Christian Fellowship, held a baptism recently at Pirate’s Cove Beach, the location of the ‘Jesus Movement’ baptisms in the 1960s in Corona Del Mar, California, and more than 4,500 people showed up to participate. It is reportedly one of the largest water baptisms in history.

Author of the memoir Jesus Revolution, which the movie is based on, Laurie previously said, “In America, we’ve had four great spiritual awakenings. The Jesus Movement was the last. I feel like we’re overdue for another.”

An estimated 20,000 people came from all around the world to witness the beachside event, about which Laurie said on social media, “There was a line of folks waiting by the seawall for hours.” Laurie and his wife Cathe were baptized at Pirate’s Cove nearly 50 years ago. The cove was also used as a filming location for Laurie’s Jesus Revolution movie.