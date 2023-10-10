Pulte Homes has closed on land for four new communities, including one of the last developable tracts of land in Riverview, with the purchase of 197 acres for Spencer Glen off Simmons Loop.

As part of the new developments, Pulte Homes will introduce two new product lines in the Apollo Beach master-planned community, Waterset, and build three additional new communities in Hillsborough County at Hawks Grove, Riversedge and Spencer Glen in Riverview.

“Location and convenient commutes are two of the most important factors for homebuyers,” said West Florida Division President Sean Strickler. “Buyers want to live in Southern Hillsborough County because of its proximity to downtown Tampa, jobs and all the other conveniences and entertainment options Tampa Bay offers. In today’s market, we are not seeing a significant difference between the median price of a resale home when compared to new, and buying new will provide a more energy efficient product with less maintenance costs that comes with a 10-year structural home warranty.”

In Apollo Beach, Pulte will purchase 113 lots from Brookfield Communities in the newest phase of Waterset and will offer single-family, new-construction homes on 40 and 60-foot-wide homesites. Homeowners will have access to Waterset’s outstanding amenities along with a clubhouse that houses a resort-style pool with a waterslide. Look for availability of products as soon as the first quarter of 2024.

In Riverview, Hawks Grove, located on Boyette Road, will feature 26 homes between 2,500-4,300 sq. ft. in a boutique community sharing close proximity to FishHawk Ranch and other nearby conveniences. Much of the community’s perimeter will feature extensive landscaping with mature oak trees, giving homeowners tranquility and privacy. All homes in the community will include a three-car garage, 18-by-18-inch tile flooring and quartz countertops.

Just a few miles northwest of Hawks Grove, Pulte will build Riversedge, located just off Carr Road and north of Boyette. Each of the 29 homes in this boutique community will offer a natural setting and extra-deep backyards. All backyards can accommodate a pool, with select homes backing to mature trees. Homes are expected to range from 1,850-3,416 sq. ft.

Further south in Riverview, Spencer Glen will be located approximately 1 mile from the Interstate 75/Big Bend Road interchange and U.S. 301, and when completed it will feature 492 homes on 197 acres. The community’s resort-style amenities will offer something for every family member, including a clubhouse, a swimming pool and pickleball courts. Children’s playground, a dog park and walking trails will be part of the project. Homesites will feature 40, 50 and 60-foot lots with homes ranging between 1,700-4,200 sq. ft., three to six-bedroom layouts and two or three-car garages.

Floor plans for Waterset, Hawks Grove, Riversedge and Spencer Glen are coming soon. To find more information, add your name to the VIP list, receive community updates or learn about grand opening events, visit www.pulte.com/tampa.

“These communities have been highly sought after by developers and builders. We’re so pleased to be able to deliver our Life Tested, new home designs that will meet the needs of our prospective homebuyers. The Spencer Glen parcel was one of the last remaining parcels within the urban service area and we’ve been chasing it for years. We are excited to be able to build homes having a Riverview address,” said Strickler.

The urban service area (USA) is the area of Hillsborough with access to both county sewer and water, and when Strickler and several other leading builders in the area say developable land is running out, it’s safe to say they know what they are talking about. With limited available land here in Hillsborough, builders have been looking north (Pasco County), south (Manatee County) and east (Plant City).

“It’s like a balloon being squeezed from the middle,” said Strickler when asked about the lack of land coupled with increased demand as to why areas are now being sought to develop outside of our county. “When factoring in difficulties with rezoning available land in Hillsborough County [coupled with] the mobility, impact and other associated fees charged, it has become more expensive to build here than it has in other nearby markets, and that does have an impact on future plans.”

Mobility fees and impact fees paid by builders account for a substantial portion of our transportation budget, and without that income, funding for future transportation projects will be considerably stressed. With expected growth to continue in our neighboring counties, this situation will add further congestion to Hillsborough County roads without adding the associated revenues from developers into Hillsborough County’s underfunded transportation budget.