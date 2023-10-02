The mission of Rock Steady Boxing is to equip its affiliates and empower the coaches to improve the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s disease through a noncontact, boxing-based fitness curriculum.

Kathy Glazewski is a certified personal trainer and the owner of Rock Steady Boxing FishHawk.

“I was a special education teacher for 20 years and I left teaching seven years ago and became a personal trainer,” Glazewski said. “I found the Rock Steady Boxing program to be a substitute for my special education teaching and the underdog for fighting Parkinson’s disease.”

Glazewski and her team at Rock Steady Boxing are learning every day that there are ways people with Parkinson’s disease can enhance their daily quality of life and even build impressive power, strength, flexibility and speed.

“By exercising with coaches who know the ropes, you can fight your way out of the corner and start to feel and function better,” Glazewski said. “Boxing works by moving your body in all planes of motion while continuously changing the routine as you progress through the workout. These classes have proven that anyone, at any level of Parkinson’s, can actually lessen their symptoms and lead a healthier and happier life.”

If you ask Glazewski what she likes most about being a personal trainer at Rock Steady Boxing, she will tell you that it’s all of it.

“I love everything I do,” Glazewski said. “I just love serving a community that is not served enough. Parkinson’s patients need a very specific exercise, and all my clients have Parkinson’s disease. I love seeing the light go back on in their eyes once they start our program. They are laughing, feeling good and they look forward to coming to class. They treat the program like a doctor’s appointment that they don’t want to miss.”

If you would like to learn more about Rock Steady Boxing or if you’d like to take a class with Glazewski, you can visit her website at http://fishhawk.rsbaffiliate.com/ or call 908-415-0944. Before class participation, each guest must schedule an initial evaluation. This assessment is used as a baseline to track progress and to determine which class would be the best fit. Rock Steady Boxing is located at 3636 Erindale Dr., Ste. 103 in Valrico.