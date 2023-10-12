The Hillsborough County Fair returns to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover this November for 11 days of youth competitions, thrilling rides, captivating entertainment, mouthwatering food and an array of family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Hillsborough County Fair will take place from Thursday, November 2 through Sunday, November 12 at the scenic Hillsborough County Fairgrounds located just east of Brandon at the intersection of State Road 60 and Sydney Washer Road. Visitors from all over the region are invited to join in the festivities and create lasting memories.

Since its inception, the Hillsborough County Fair has been a cherished tradition that celebrates the spirit of community, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and agricultural legacy of our region. This year’s theme, ‘Rooted in Tradition,’ reflects that history and plans are underway to build upon that legacy with new attractions and features that are sure to delight fairgoers of all ages.

The midway will be hopping with rides and amusements for all ages. Look for the adrenaline-pumping rides and attractions that cater to thrill-seekers and families alike. Live entertainment is always happening at the Hillsborough County Fair. Prepare to be dazzled by an impressive lineup of live performances featuring local talent, musicians, dancers and much more.

A fair isn’t a fair without food. Savor the flavors of the fair with a diverse selection of delectable treats, ranging from classic carnival fare to unique and indulgent culinary delights.

The agriculture and livestock exhibits are a big part of the fair’s history. Immerse yourself in the agricultural traditions of Hillsborough County as local farmers and exhibitors showcase their finest crops, livestock and crafts. As in years past, Hillsborough County youth, including members of the Future Farmers of America and the 4-H Club, will compete and display their dairy and beef cattle, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits, poultry and turkeys. Afterward, buyers can show their support and purchase livestock for the market.

Not to be missed are the annual arena events: the rodeo, truck and tractor pull and demolition derby.

Among the annual traditions and highlights, new this year are the sensory-friendly hours that have been designed for individuals with disabilities who would benefit from a calmer sensory experience, which will be on Friday, November 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Hillsborough County Fair offers a variety of family-friendly activities, including educational exhibits, arts and crafts, interactive games and so much more.

For ticket purchasing information, advance purchase discounts and promos as well as fair hours and event schedules, visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/2023-fair/. The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.