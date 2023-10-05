FishHawk-Riverview

Have a heart for service? Join the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview on Mondays, 12 Noon-1 p.m., at Gasparilla Pizza & Grinders or at its social on Thursdays, 5-6:30 p.m. at Shrimp Boat. In the 2023-24 Rotary year, FishHawk-Riverview Rotary donated over $40,000 to local and global charities, including graduating high school seniors, junior delegates to S4TL (Seminar for Tomorrow’s Leaders), Rotary’s Camp Florida, Honduras Compassion Partners and various initiatives in Kenya. Requests for donations from the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club Foundation come exclusively from active members and are awarded based on alignment with its mission: alleviating poverty, illiteracy, hunger or disease.

For more information, visit its Facebook, Instagram or YouTube pages or go to www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org.

Brandon

Last year, the Rotary Club of Brandon donated more than $130,000 to local charities. Its annual golf tournament at Buckhorn will be on January 18, 2024, and our annual Wild Game Dinner will be March 1, 2024, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. The Rotary Club of Brandon meets Tuesdays at 12 Noon at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Visit www.brandonrotary.org for more information.

Brandon ’86

Join us for a day of fresh-caught seafood, live entertainment, and fun for all ages at the 32nd annual Brandon ’86 Rotary Club Seafood Festival on Saturday, November 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida. Brandon ’86 Rotary Club’s VIP area offers an exclusive experience. Become a sponsor and gain exposure for your firm through six regular sponsorship levels and an ‘in-kind’ food sponsorship.

Contact the club at info@brando86rotary.com for more details.

Sun City Center

Why are so many people joining the Rotary Club of Sun City Center? Go find out! Ten new members have joined its active group in the past year, earning it a bronze award from its Rotary District. Coming soon is the club’s annual Pecans for Scholarships fundraiser, which will begin in mid-November.

Over the last 30 years, it has awarded more than $250K to local high school students. Be a part of the action and call Connie at 813-957-6482.

Brandon Global Eco Zoom

Join Brandon Global Eco on Zoom, 6-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of each month as its ecology club learns from speakers from across the United States on all topics related to the environment and ecology.

Please email Bruno Kazenas at bkazenas@comcast.net for the Zoom link, for information on joining this cause-based Rotary Club or if you would like to be a guest speaker. Visitors are welcome.