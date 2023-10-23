The Tampa Museum of Art will host a new exhibit called Frontiers of Impressionism: Paintings from the Worcester Art Museum. The exhibit is on view now through January 7, 2024. The exhibition, which paints a vivid picture of the global expansion and influence of Impressionism, showcases 53 works by renowned artists, including Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Mary Cassatt and more.

A unique aspect of the Tampa Museum of Art’s showing is that many of these pieces will be displayed for the first time outside of the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts. This offers visitors a fresh look at historic works.

Michael Tomor, the Penny and Jeff Vinik executive director of the Tampa Museum of Art, said, “Presenting these Impressionist masterpieces is a testament to art’s enduring ability to challenge and redefine conventions. Their significance transcends aesthetic appeal, offering Tampa Bay audiences a crucial education on how art breaks from tradition.”

Tomor added, “Thanks to our recent gallery renovations, we are positioned better than ever to introduce larger-scale exhibitions, such as Frontiers of Impressionism, which enrich educational experiences for our community.”

The exhibition not only traces the roots of Impressionism in 19th-century France but also its expansion to Europe, the United States and beyond. Visitors can immerse themselves in the groundbreaking artistic techniques, including the penchant for ‘en plein air’ (outdoor) painting and the distinct brushwork that characterized the movement.

A section of the exhibition takes a special look at the unique American rendition of Impressionism, from its manifestation in landscapes of the American West to its presence in New England. Frontiers of Impressionism offers a panoramic view of a movement that forever changed the world of art.

For a deeper look into the works of art that make up the exhibit, the Tampa Museum of Art will offer related programming, including docent-led tours and special events throughout the duration of the exhibition.

The Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza in downtown Tampa. The museum is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. For a full list of events and additional details, please visit https://tampamuseum.org/.