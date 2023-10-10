Finding services to support children with developmental challenges can be frustrating for caregivers. In response to this pressing need, Easterseals is pleased to announce the expansion of its programs in Hillsborough County. The nonprofit, which is dedicated to creating equity, inclusion and access for people with disabilities, is now enrolling families in its The Incredible Years® program.

The Incredible Years with Easterseals is a free group therapy program for caregivers and children ages 3-8 years old at the Brandon Children’s Board Family Resource Center. Interested families can register online at https://tinyurl.com/incredibleyearshillsborough, and future locations will be added based on demand.

Amanda Lopez, program manager for The Incredible Years with Easterseals, said, “This evidence-based group therapy program is a blessing to our community. The curriculum provided by Incredible Years has been life-changing to the families we have already served in our first few cohorts. Children are able to learn about their emotions and make friends in their small groups, and the caregivers are able to build strategies to strengthen their parenting skills and the bond they have with their child. We are seeing happier families, increased confidence in the caregivers served and children with healthier coping skills.”

Generously funded by the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, The Incredible Years with Easterseals program is designed to strengthen children’s well-being, promote social-emotional learning and academic competence and prevent, reduce and treat behavioral and emotional problems in young children.

Families enroll in a 14-week session that meets once a week. In the caregiver-focused group, participants work on strengthening parent-child relationships, increasing parenting strategies and building community support. Held simultaneously, the child group concentrates on teaching self-control skills, problem-solving strategies and ways for participants to positively express emotions. The Incredible Years program also includes a home education component.

Interested families are encouraged to email incredibleyears@fl.easterseals.com or call 813-836-4739 with any questions.

As more and more families register for The Incredible Years program, Easterseals is working to open more locations throughout Hillsborough County. Easterseals is also actively seeking to recruit a bilingual family support specialist.

Learn more about Easterseals’ local programs and services at www.easterseals.com/florida.