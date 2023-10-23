The Missing Piece Theatre Company, an all-volunteer community theater, will present Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery this month and in November. Shows will be presented on Friday, October 27 and November 3; Saturday, October 28 and November 4; and Sunday, October 29 and November 5.

The Friday and Saturday shows will be presented at 8 p.m. The Sunday matinees will be held at 2 p.m. All shows will be performed at the Gem Theater located at 118 NW 1st Ave. in Mulberry.

The cost of tickets is $15. They can be purchased by visiting www.themissingpiecetheatre.org.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is directed by local actor April Golombek, The Missing Piece Theatre’s artistic director. The actors for the show include Steven Stough of Brandon, Steven Bucko of Lithia, Brittany Thomas of Riverview, Gabby Winters of Brandon and Vince Evangelista of Wesley Chapel.

Comedic genius Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic, The Hound of the Baskervilles, into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. The Missing Piece Theatre’s production portrays intrepid investigators as they try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit. You will be amazed that the cast of five can deftly portray more than 40 characters.

Bucko said, “Steven Stough and Gabby Winters portray two of the most famous characters in history as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, and the remaining three actors embody a whopping 37 characters. They range in ages from 0-90, with some roles not even being human. These actors will also astound you by seamlessly switching between accents, including German, Swedish, Scottish, Castilian and British. Get ready to see costume changes so quick that you will swear the cast was larger.”

Bucko added, “Our inaugural season is off to a great start. We have produced two shows that not only follow our mission of being audience-focused but also interact directly with our amazing audience members. We are so fortunate with our partnership with the City of Mulberry and the beautiful Gem Theater. We will produce our fourth show in December as well as announce our full, four-show season for 2024.”

For more information, please visit www.themissingpiecetheatre.org.