The Angel Foundation FL is a local nonprofit organization that was formed in 2003 and partners with local businesses and community members to provide resources for families experiencing a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event.

As part of its fundraising efforts, the Angel Foundation FL invites the women of the community to attend its second annual Ladies Christmas Coffee. During this event, the Angel Foundation FL will collect gift cards to help Angel families throughout the year.

Each table at the event will have a table hostess who can decorate their table with a theme of their choice. The cost is $25 which includes finger sandwiches, fruit, desserts, coffee and tea. Hostesses are able to invite seven of their friends whose admittance is a $25 Walmart, Target, grocery store or Visa gift card.

Guests will enjoy a wonderful evening to celebrate the holiday season with entertainment, a silent auction and a presentation by Junior Angels, and they will hear inspiring testimonies from Angel families who have been served by the Foundation Angel program.

Last year’s event was attended by 138 people and raised $5,637. This year’s event is projected to have more than 200 people in attendance.

Event chairman Lisa Wheeler is excited about this year’s Ladies Christmas Coffee.

“My favorite part of the event is getting dressed up in Christmas classic and seeing the excitement on the ladies’ faces as they learn about what we do and how they can help,” said Wheeler. “Plus, it’s really cool to see the husbands, brothers and sons volunteering as our coffee servers.”

The Christmas Coffee is taking place on Thursday, December 14 from 7-9 p.m. at The Regent located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Some of the sponsors of this year’s event are Churchill Mortgage, The Regent, Landscape Lighting Repair, Red Scorpion Fabworks & Offroad, Regalitea and Brandon Equine Medical Center.

If you would like to be a table hostess, attend as a guest, donate an item for the raffle or silent auction or become a business sponsor, please contact Wheeler at 813-967-3694, email lisa@lisa-wheeler.net, call the Foundation office at 813-689-6889. For more information visit https://angelfoundationfl.com/.