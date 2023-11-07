On Saturday, December 9, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) will host a holiday buffet at Southshore Falls, located at 5831 Cascade Falls Lane in Apollo Beach, from 5-8 p.m. The ticket cost is $35.

“This ABWC dinner is one of the most enjoyable events of the year,” said ABWC board member, Sheila May. “Along with a delicious buffet catered by Carr Custom Catering, the East Bay High School Choral Groups, led by Brian NeSmith, will give a delightful performance full of singing and dancing.”

Proceeds from the dinner will be used to fund scholarships for local high school seniors.

“The club was established in 1959 and became a 501(c)(3) on July 25, 2006,” May said. “In the early days of the club, there was a Holiday Inn Hotel at the end of Apollo Beach Boulevard. The club held their meetings in a firehouse and brought their own luncheon. They held dances and other community events for the time and just grew from there.”

The club’s main mission is to provide scholarships to students in financial need from East Bay High School and Lennard High School.

“We give $1,500 to each student to help start them on their future journey,” May said. “So our fundraising is very important to us. We also donate to four elementary schools in the area with backpacks, school supplies and clothing. We also provide Publix gift cards to a few families at each school for their holiday dinners and we do an Angle Tree for students so they receive a gift for Christmas. We currently have 105 members, and I will say that our membership is very generous, and I am appreciative of everyone.”

In addition to all the holiday fun at the ABWC’s holiday buffet, there will be auction baskets and 50/25/25 tickets. Reservations must be made on or before Friday, December 1.

“I think the holiday buffet is an opportunity for an evening of good food, great entertainment, socialization and perhaps to be a winner with our auction baskets and cash raffle,” May said. “We would like everyone that attends to have a wonderful evening, and of course we would like to raise as much money as possible for our scholarship fund.”

If you would like to learn more about the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club or if you’d like to join the club, you can visit their website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com. If you’d like to attend their holiday buffet, contact May at 847-514-1475 or email her at smay1180@gmail.com.