By Kayleigh Jones

The holiday season is a magical time of year that everyone looks forward to, and Christmas morning can be the most magical time for children. However, during challenging times, Christmas celebrations can become a financial burden for some families. CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises is here to ensure that all families can experience the Christmas magic. Thousands of children will receive something special to open on Christmas morning thanks to the work of CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises, Pearson Capital and their close-knit team of agents and volunteers.

CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises in Apollo Beach will host the annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday, December 9 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome to drop off donations, both toys and monetary, while enjoying coffee and doughnuts in the morning and hamburgers and hot dogs for lunch. Also, Don Pearson of Person Capital has generously agreed to match 50 percent of all donations up to $5,000.

In prior years, the drive has managed to collect and distribute around 5,000-6,000 toys to local children. Ray Monahan of CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises and Ann Hathaway of Pearson Capital are looking forward to this year’s event and anticipate a large turnout thanks to their strong network of volunteers. Aside from food and drinks, the event will have a variety of activities for the entire family, including a 360 photo booth, the opportunity to see Santa Claus himself and the military alongside first responder volunteers. Both Monahan and Hathaway have witnessed the true significance of the drive and its impact on their community throughout the course of their many years of involvement with it, Monahan for four years and Hathaway for 19 years.

“If you can brighten one child’s Christmas morning, why not?” stated Hathaway.

Hathaway and Monahan are certain that this event will continue to benefit their community. Monahan emphasized the efforts of CENTURY 21’s friendly and trustworthy team members, notably Joy Byrnes, Susie Brush, and Chris Reade.

“When you volunteer, people thank you for your time, but you have received the greatest reward: helping your community,” Monahan explained when asked why the event is so meaningful to him.

For more information, please contact raymonahan@c21be.com. CENTURY 21 Beggins is located at 6542 N. U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. 101 in Apollo Beach.