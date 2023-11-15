Residents Impacted By Hurricane Idalia Can Apply For Federal Assistance

Hillsborough County residential property owners and renters whose homes sustained damage and losses from Hurricane Idalia can apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance programs. The assistance could include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. Its phone lines are open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Ye Royal Krewe Of Charlotte De Berry Hosts Bingo Fundraiser

Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is hosting a bingo fundraiser on Thursday, November 16 at 7 p.m. The event will take place at 1916 Irish Pub, located at 906 W. Robertson St. in Brandon. It will be a fun night of bingo, fun and prizes with 10 games of bingo for $20 (cash only please). Food and drinks are available from the bar. Come early to reserve your table.

To learn more about the Krewe of Charlotte de Berry, visit its website at www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com.

Holiday Bunco With GFWC Brandon Service League

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Brandon Service League will be holding a holiday bunco event on Thursday, November 30 starting at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Rivard-Simmons Event Center located at 3007 S. Kings Avenue in Brandon. As well as bunco prizes there will also be opportunity baskets and a 50/50 drawing.

Come out and enjoy an evening filled with fun and laughter. Tickets are $25 (suggested donation) and are available online at www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org.

Master Gardener Palm Tree Care Talk

The Master Gardeners will be talking about palm tree care at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on Tuesday, November 28 at 2 p.m. Learn about what healthy and normal looks like for a palm, how to identify problems and how to care for palms in Central Florida based on research and recommendations.

Register for this event through the calendar feature at https://hcplc.org/.