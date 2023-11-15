The eighth annual Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) Shop Local event, held on October 21, was a resounding success. With over 60 area vendors, there was fun for the whole family, including shopping, food and pumpkin patch photo ops.

The 2023 VFCC charity of choice, Faces of Courage, was the beneficiary of funds raised at the event.

A favorite tradition, the decorated flamingo competition, brought out the fun and creative side from many area businesses.

From ribbon-cuttings to after-hours events to business connections, there are plenty of opportunities for your business with a membership in the VFCC.

For information on the VFCC, visit www.valricofishhawk.org or call 813-324-7902.