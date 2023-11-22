The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, or FMoPA, is a unique museum founded in 2001 and conveniently located in Ybor City. Its mission is dedicated to the exhibition of important photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture. It collects, preserves and exhibits historic and contemporary works by nationally and internationally known photographic artists.

Moreover, it serves the community by operating outreach programs to educate children and adults.

FMoPA is one of a handful of museums dedicated exclusively to exhibiting photographs.

Robin O’Dell, executive curator for FMoPA, said, “As one of less than 10 museums in the entire country dedicated solely to photographic arts, we want our museum to be a place of inspiration and delight to people of all ages and backgrounds.”

O’Dell added, “Our main gallery features national and internationally prominent artists and changes every three months. Our second gallery focuses on artists and outreaches reflecting our community and changes every month.”

The next exhibit, which opens on Thursday, December 7 and will run through March 17, 2024, will feature the photographs of Carlton Ward and is called Carlton Ward: The Path of the Panther. Ward is a National Geographic photographer who chronicles the natural habitats of Florida and the wildlife within.

In the second gallery, FMoPA will host its annual Members’ Show from Tuesday, December 12 through January 14, 2024.

O’Dell said, “Our Members’ Show features photographs by the very talented photographers from our community. All members are encouraged to participate.”

FMoPA’s home in Ybor City began in September. It had spent many years in downtown Tampa, but the current location feels just right.

O’Dell said, “In our 3,000 square feet of newly renovated space, we are busy scheduling exhibitions, classes and events that will engage, entertain and educate our visitors.”

O’Dell added, “FMoPA is dedicated to being a place of gathering and delight for everyone, as well as actively looking for ways to engage within the community. We actively go into classrooms, senior centers and recreation centers offering ways to learn both about photography and ways to explore creativity and self-exploration. We welcome everyone to become a member and participate in making Tampa a better place to live.”

FMoPA is located at 1630 E. 7th Ave. in Ybor City. It is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. General admission tickets are $12 for people 54 years and younger and $10 for seniors, students and military personnel.

For more information, please visit www.fmopa.org.