Freedom to Walk Foundation, a one-of-a-kind nonprofit that helps children and adults to walk with electrical stimulation devices, recently celebrated 10 Years of serving children and adults experiencing the medical condition known as foot drop. Foot drop is a weakness or paralysis of the muscles involved in lifting the front part of the foot necessary for people to walk.

At the Freedom to Walk Foundation and Apollo Beach Women’s Group Masquerade Charity Ball at Club Renaissance in Sun City Center, 13-year-old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was walking and dancing with her Bioness L300 Go device, which the Freedom to Walk Foundation gifted her in May at its Designer Bag Jukebox Bingo Fundraiser.

Jasmin was the only survivor of a deadly crash in Leon, Mexico on June 23, 2022. She is experiencing foot drop due to her traumatic brain injury and still has a long road to recovery. Jasmin and her brother, Cruz Cervantes, still go to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for follow-ups and therapy three times a week. Cruz was inspiring and emotional as the testimonial speaker at the event.

Presenting sponsor Christopher Ligori & Associates, area businesses and the community made the event a success.

“There is nothing more rewarding than supporting an organization that goes out of its way to make life better for others. The progression made by Jasmin is nothing short of miraculous. Very proud to play a small part in her recovery story,” said Chris Ligori.

Since 2013, the Freedom to Walk Foundation has been committed to educating, inspiring and empowering those who are experiencing foot drop. The Freedom to Walk Foundation raises funds to help children and adults experiencing foot drop to walk safely with their own devices and live fulfilling lives.

The Bioness L300 Go and the WalkAide® are FDA-approved, but most insurance companies deny coverage for the devices. With an out-of-pocket cost of $5,000-plus, the cost is prohibitive for many who see these devices as an invaluable opportunity to improve their quality of life.

Daisy Vega, founder of the Freedom to Walk Foundation, said, “We look forward to enriching the lives of more children and adults with foot drop by making them aware of this life-changing device.”

To learn about the Freedom to Walk Foundation, visit https://freedomtowalkfoundation.org/ or contact Vega at 813-546-2329 or daisy.vega@freedomtowalkfoundation.org.