The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced new podcasts set to kick off for the 2023-24 season as part of the Lightning Audio Network. New shows include Into the Blue, hosted by reporters Gabby Shirley and Chris Krenn; Martini Mondays with Phil Esposito and Bobby ‘The Chief’ Taylor; the Daily Strike and more. They will join hit series The Block Party, presented by Jai Alai; Power Lunch; and other on-demand content as part of the network.

All shows are available anywhere fans get their podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify as well as the new Tampa Bay Lightning app, at www.tampabaylightning.com and on The Strike 102.5 HD-2 on the radio dial.

Into the Blue posts every Tuesday morning. Gabby and Chris will take Bolts fans through the news and notes of the week and go through their own personal “pluses and minuses.” They will take fan questions via both social media and voicemail while also posing a question of the week that will be answered by the players themselves. Those who answer correctly will be eligible to win a special prize.

Martini Mondays with Phil Esposito and Bobby ‘The Chief’ Taylor will give fans the chance to hear from two Stanley Cup champions and Lightning elder statesmen. They will talk hockey, current events, pop culture and life from the perspective of two former hockey players.

The Daily Strike will post every morning throughout the season. Hosted by Steve Versnick, Bolts Nation can get caught up on all the latest Lightning news they need for the day while having their coffee or during their commute. Roster moves, injury updates and more will be covered, including “This Day in Lightning History.” Every day is hockey day on the Daily Strike.

Also part of the audio network is Brooks and Beckles, hosted by Tampa Bay sports legends Derrick Brooks and Ian Beckles. The two will talk about all things sports and lifestyle in the Bay Area.

All these new shows join the Lightning’s hit podcast, The Block Party, presented by Jai Alai, which features hosts Greg Wolf and Braydon Coburn conducting fun, lighthearted interviews with Lightning players, personalities and others from around the hockey world. Power Lunch, airing 12 Noon-1 p.m. from Monday through Friday, streaming on Lightning Radio 24/7 and The Strike 102.5 HD-2, features Dave Mishkin and Greg Linnelli talking Bolts hockey and is available on demand as a podcast as well.

For more information on all the shows and the Lightning Audio Network, fans should visit www.tampabaylightning.com/lightningaudionetwork.