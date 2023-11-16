Jonathan Torres is a born and raised Floridian, and the first generation American. His parents are from Colombia, where he spent his summers learning his family’s heritage and culture and maintaining his adoption of the Spanish language. Jonathan began his professional career in 2001 as a production director and on-air personality at radio stations across Florida and Alabama. Jonathan has lived in Tampa Bay since 2006, where he became the Tampa Bay division marketing director for DR Horton, the nation’s largest homebuilder. In 2012 he served as the Director of Digital Integration for the Republican National Convention, and in 2014 and 2015 led Hispanic Outreach efforts for the Republican National Committee in Tampa Bay.

Since 2006, Jonathan has been heavily involved in the community’s business and political circles. He most recently served as the Gulf Coast Regional Director for US Senator Marco Rubio, overseeing 9 counties and working alongside county commissioners, city council members, chambers of commerce, and main infrastructure points such as Tampa International Airport, Port Tampa Bay, and the region’s VA hospitals. In January 2020, Jonathan jumped into entrepreneurship and started a digital content production called @falkenburgproductions .