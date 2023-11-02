FishHawk’s second pickleball tournament is dinking its way towards us this fall. On Saturday, November 4 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., the pickleball tournament will be hosted at Hawk Park. This time, the tournament will benefit Small But Mighty Heroes, a local charity established to benefit children struggling with pediatric cancer and their families.

The tournament promises to be a success thanks to the generous support of Bock Mortgage Group, Hillsborough Title, Newsome High School, Southshore Financial Planning and the Osprey Observer, as well as donations from ProBox TV, Cardinal Roofing, We Play Pickleball and FishHawk Kettle Corn.

It’s going to be a fun-filled day complete with popcorn and cotton candy provided by FishHawk Kettle Corn, introductory pickleball lessons and equipment sampling provided by We Play Pickleball and the amazing food of Ronny Ron’s BBQ.

Pickleball is taking FishHawk by storm. On a daily basis, Hawk Park is packed with men and women of all ages engaged in the sport. What’s more, Newsome High School has created a pickleball club, and Durant High School is following suit. If you haven’t tried it, this event could be the introduction you’ve been waiting for.

The tournament will have pickleball matches for players of all skill levels, so don’t be afraid to enter if you are a beginner. Look for student and adult volunteers on hand with games and prizes for the kids as well as pickleball coloring books (yes, those exist too).

It’s truly going to be a wonderful event for the whole family, and it’s all for the benefit of Small But Mighty Heroes. The volunteers of Small But Mighty Heroes can frequently be seen dressed as superheroes as they strive to provide support and fun experiences for those going through unimaginable struggles.

There will also be plenty of raffle prizes available, such as ringside seats at a ProBox Boxing match, tickets to see the Tampa Bay Lightning play, gift cards and snacks. There is truly something for everyone.

Registration to play and donor support opportunities are available through the QR code. Hawk Park is located at 5702 Hawkpark Blvd. in Lithia. See you there!