The Regent, conveniently located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, is a stand-alone venue which can host events from as small as 50 guests to extravagant affairs for up to 800 guests. It is a premiere venue right here in our community.

Shannon Keil, CEO of The Regent, said, “The Regent is more than just a venue; it is a hub for unforgettable moments. From elegant weddings to lively quinceañeras and professional corporate events, The Regent welcomes every event with open arms.”

Keil added, “Our venue ensures the perfect fit for any event, regardless of its size or scope.”

Since its establishment in 2007, the venue has undergone continuous enhancements, ensuring that every event held there benefits from the latest amenities, technology and aesthetic upgrades.

Beyond being a splendid event space, The Regent plays a pivotal role in fostering community engagement. It takes pride in hosting numerous local chamber meetings and galas, creating a conducive environment for meaningful connections and collaborations among local businesses and organizations.

Keil said, “In an effort to continually enrich the community experience, The Regent is thrilled to announce the upcoming Quinceañera Expo scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. This event promises to be an immersive experience for both attendees and exhibitors, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of quinceañeras in a grand, elegant setting.”

While The Regent provides a list of preferred caterers renowned for their exceptional services, it understands the importance of accommodating cultural and dietary preferences. You have the flexibility to choose a caterer of your choice, provided the caterer is licensed and insured, which allows you to curate a culinary experience that complements your event seamlessly.

The staff at The Regent make booking your event as effortless as it is exciting. You can reach out at 813-571-2494, visit The Regent’s user-friendly website at www.theregentfl.com or email to info@theregentfl.com.

Keil said, “The Regent is more than a venue; it is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team. With diverse event offerings, community engagement initiatives and commitment to excellence, The Regent is the ideal choice for your next celebration or corporate gathering. Experience the difference at The Regent, where moments become memories and celebrations are crafted with perfection.”

For more information, please visit www.theregentfl.com.