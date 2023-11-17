Due to prolonged drought conditions, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) declared a Modified Phase I Water Shortage Order, which impacts the lawn and landscape watering days in Hillsborough County.

Starting Friday, December 1, all Hillsborough County residents can only water their lawns one designated day a week.

The restriction includes all lawn and landscape irrigation in Hillsborough County from public supply water, well water, ponds, lakes and streams. These restrictions supersede the water use restrictions for established lawns and landscapes under normal year-round water conservation measures, as well as homeowner association requirements inconsistent with the order. The new watering restrictions do not apply to residents who use reclaimed water for their lawn and landscape.

Residents can water their lawns during one period either before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on their allowable day.

Starting December 1, the watering days are as follows for residents in unincorporated Hillsborough County:

• Addresses ending with a 0 or 1 can only water on Monday.

• Addresses ending with a 2 or 3 on Tuesday.

• Addresses ending with a 4 or 5 on Wednesday.

• Addresses ending with a 6 or 7 on Thursday.

• Addresses ending with an 8 or 9 and common areas with or without street addresses, locations with no addresses and locations with mixed addresses (such as office complexes and shopping centers) on Friday.

Hillsborough County Code Enforcement enforces the year-round water conservation measures and SWFWMD’s water shortage orders. A violation can result in warnings and penalties starting at $100 and up to $500 for repeated violations. Hillsborough County will be issuing initial warnings to allow property owners to update their irrigation timers. Visit Hillsborough County’s Water Restrictions Violations and Appeals page to learn more. Suspected violations can be reported online or by calling Hillsborough County’s water violations reporting hotline at 813-224-8993.

For questions about Hillsborough County’s water use restrictions, call the Water Conservation Team at 813-663-3295. Visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/waterrestrictions for more water use restriction details. Visit www.hcflgov.net/waterconservation for water conservation tips and information.