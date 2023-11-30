Celebrate the holiday season this year by visiting the Winter Village and its outdoor ice-skating rink. It is a great holiday activity for the whole family. The Winter Village is in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, located at 600 N. Ashley Dr. in downtown Tampa. The Winter Village is open now through January 1, 2024.

Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed each year with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays, which is great for children and adults alike.

Each year, a giant ice-skating rink is erected on the perimeter of the park. You must purchase and reserve tickets for ice skating in advance. Tickets are $17; the cost includes skate rentals. All hours are subject to weather and rink conditions.

In addition to the 5,000-square-foot ice-skating rink, the Winter Village features random Santa sightings, the Curtis Hixon Choo Choo, shopping and snack and beverage options. The Curtis Hixon Choo Choo offers a five-minute ride through the park where riders can enjoy the sights, lights and sounds of the Winter Village.

Back this year is the popular Winter Village Express. The family-friendly excursion takes you from Whiting Station in downtown to Ybor City and back on the TECO Line Streetcar. The one-hour trip features a holiday sing-along, holiday trivia, milk and cookies and added surprises along the way.

Also back this year is curling, which is available Wednesday through Sunday on a first-come, first-serve basis. Equipment will be available in exchange for ID. Play is limited to 45 minutes.

There are several new and exciting additions to the Winter Village this year. Silent Disco will be offered every Friday from 7-9 p.m. Headphones are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Also, you can experience a 360-degree light show powered by TECO. The shows will take place nightly at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://wintervillagetampa.com/.