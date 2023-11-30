The Florida Orchestra (TFO) is bringing a sleigh load of holiday performances in December for very merry music at its very best. Family-friendly experiences include Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas film with live orchestra; its most popular concert of the year, Holiday Pops; the grand tradition of Handel’s Messiah, conducted by music director Michael Francis; and TFO’s festive Holiday Brass. Tickets are available now at https://floridaorchestra.org/, 727-892-3337 and TFO’s ticket center.

Concert details:

FILM WITH LIVE ORCHESTRA

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Cindy Lou Who takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and the Grinch’s worlds upside down, inside out and funny side up in her search for the true meaning of Christmas. The Florida Orchestra will perform the score live to picture. Starring Jim Carrey, directed by Ron Howard. © 2023 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday, December 2, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater — matinee added.

Tickets: $25, $35, $45 and $55; all fees included. Visit https://floridaorchestra.org/event/2324-spc4-grinch/.

RAYMOND JAMES POPS

Holiday Pops

TFO’s most popular concert of the year. It’s an annual tradition filled with family and friends, featuring favorites that range from “Sleigh Ride” to The Nutcracker with a holiday sing-along. Conducted by Bruce Hangen, former guest conductor of the Boston Pops. Featuring Tampa Oratorio Singers and Lumina Youth Choirs.

Friday, December 15, 8 p.m., Straz Center, Coral Morsani Hall.

Saturday, December 16, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater — matinee.

Sunday, December 17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall — matinee.

Tickets: $28, $40, $65 and $80; all fees included. $20 children’s ticket available in advance; restrictions apply. Visit https://floridaorchestra.org/event/2324-pops4-holiday/.

SPECIAL CONCERT

Handel’s Messiah

Francis conducts the ultimate celebration of holiday joy with its divine “Hallelujah” chorus, a tradition for nearly 300 years. Featuring The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay.

Friday, December 8, 8 p.m., Straz Center, Moraine.

Saturday, December 9, 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater.

Tickets: $25, $35, $55 and $65; all fees included.

TFO CHAMBER CONCERT

Holiday Brass

Feel the power of TFO’s unparalleled brass section as they perform a festive mix of classical and popular holiday favorites in intimate venues. Daniel Black conducts.

Thursday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., Church of the Ascension.

Saturday, December 9, 8 p.m., Tampa Theatre.

Sunday, December 10, 2 p.m., Palladium Theater.

Tickets: $25 for general admission.

TFO will perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay. For tickets and more information, visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.