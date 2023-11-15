The Three B’s Ministry provides food, clothing, shoes and other vital necessities to families and individuals in need in our community.

“Our mission is to feed people in our community who have a need for food,” said Melanie Martin of The Three B’s Ministry. “We believe no one should go hungry. Our nonprofit has two main focus areas: homeless outreach and family outreach. The nonprofit was officially established in December 2021, and 501(c)(3) status was received in February 2022.”

Meals for the homeless are prepared and distributed every weekend and weekly grocery pickups are organized each Wednesday before being distributed from the ministry’s partner church, La Iglesia La Esperanza on St. Cloud Rd. in Valrico. More than 1,000 people in the Tampa Bay area are assisted through The Three B’s Ministry each month.

“In addition to homeless outreach, the ministry also provides free groceries, hygiene items, clothing and small household items each Wednesday at a church in Valrico as well,” Martin said. “During COVID, there were also families asking for help with groceries. Martha Diaz, our director, discovered there was a huge need for food and that many families were struggling. She began to partner with different organizations to access more food and started making grocery boxes each week for families in need. We now provide fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, bread, sweets, drinks and cleaning products to over 60 families every week as well as 60 grocery boxes every other week.”

Last year, the community’s need quickly surpassed what Diaz was able to provide from the limited space in her home.

“Prayers were answered earlier this year when La Iglesia La Esperanza stepped up to help provide the much-needed storage space as well as distribution space for this growing ministry,” Martin said. “Every Wednesday at this church location, the ministry offers free grocery pickup, fresh foods, children’s clothes and toys.”

Recently, the ministry was presented with the opportunity to purchase a box truck. Having a box truck is a necessity, as multiple pickups are made throughout the week from various partners around town in order for The Three B’s Ministry to have the supplies needed for distributions.

“At present, the ministry pays weekly to rent a box truck, and unfortunately the funds for this recurring rental are running out,” Martin said. “Having our own box truck purchased and readily available for the various pickups will greatly increase the efficiency of the ministry as well as the budget, allowing funds to be used for other necessities instead. The community can help greatly in donating towards the purchase of this box truck. This ministry is run exclusively on volunteers and donations from the community and any amount will help.”

If you would like to learn more about The Three B’s Ministry, you can email Martin at melaniemartin143@gmail.com. If you would like to donate to The Three B’s Ministry, visit www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=NEEJLPNUHU5XA.