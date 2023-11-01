Try Some Truly Lemonicious Drinks

Lemonicious Drink Co. is locally owned and operated by Curtis and Nadine Knight.

“I’m the Chief Operations Officer of Lemonicious Drink Co. I co-founded this venture with my wife, Nadine, the CEO,” Curtis said. “We’re both passionate about creating all-natural lemonades and teas that taste fantastic and reflect our commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.”

The couple started Lemonicious out of the need to have better drink options for their children.

“As parents, every choice we make for our children comes from a place of love and care,” Curtis said. “Walking through the beverage aisles of grocery stores, we found most of the beverage options contained high-fructose corn syrup and a cocktail of artificial flavors, preservatives and chemicals that sounded more like a science experiment than something you would actually drink. We wanted something simple and natural, a drink made from real ingredients that we could give to our children without a second thought. Out of this desire, Lemonicious was born.”

Lemonicious isn’t just a beverage. It’s the couple’s promise to families everywhere.

“An all-natural, delectably refreshing alternative made from real, fresh fruit,” Curtis said. “A drink that not only pleases the taste buds but also upholds the trust you place in us as caregivers. A drink you can enjoy with your entire family, knowing you’re giving them nature’s best.”

The Knights recently switched to a bottle/co-packer to improve Lemonicious’ production.

“This move will allow us to increase our production capacity, ensuring that more people can enjoy Lemonicious beverages,” Curtis said. “We are currently utilizing their high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) technology, which helps extend our product’s shelf life to 90 days while maintaining freshness in each bottle. This enables us to reach a wider audience and brings us closer to our vision of offering high-quality, all-natural beverages on a broader scale.”

The couple likes giving back to their community as well. Lemonicious recently partnered with the local nonprofit, Seeds of Hope.

“On October 12 of this year, we had the privilege of partnering with Seeds of Hope at the food bank at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale,” Curtis said. “We wanted to support this local nonprofit to give back to our community. The event allowed us to provide our beverages to the volunteers and participants while contributing to the local cause. Local to the FishHawk area, it’s paramount for us to be active especially in our own community, and partnering with local nonprofits aligns with our core values and mission.”

If you’d like to learn more about Lemonicious or want to see where you can find their delicious products, you can visit their website at https://lemonicious.net/.