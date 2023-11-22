Freedom Plaza residents are preparing for an eventful holiday season to celebrate with friends, family and neighbors.

Freedom Plaza will host its annual Christmas tree lighting for its community on Monday, December 4. The lighting will kick off the holiday season at Freedom Plaza. Live carolers will offer entertainment at the event and holiday treats and beverages will be available.

“We do events like this year around to showcase the active lifestyle we offer at our community,” marketing and sales coordinator Tiffany Hernandez said.

Around 20 employees will work the events to bring the engaging and active events to attendees, Hernandez said.

“The goal is to showcase of active lifestyle we have at Freedom Plaza, a continuing care retirement community,” she said.

On Wednesday, December 13, Freedom Plaza will have a holiday Sip and Stroll Social.

“Join us for this festive after-hours event celebration of Yuletide traditions featuring a variety of live holiday entertainment, savory and sweet treats of the season, holiday ‘cheer’ beverages, decked halls and more,” the event’s flyer says.

Freedom Plaza will host the Jingle Bell Jubilee Concert on Tuesday, December 19 featuring singers from Martini Pop. Martini Pop is a seven-piece show band of singers who perform holiday carols and music. The community will also host an ugly Christmas sweater contest.

Freedom Plaza is a life plan community located in Sun City Center for seniors. The community offers an active, carefree-living lifestyle with different residential options to fit every lifestyle. There are over 400 independent living residences and 83 assisted living residences available at the plaza.

“By choosing our community, you’re assured of active senior living with a maintenance-free retirement lifestyle, resort-inspired services and amenities and a smart plan for care if it’s ever needed,” according to the website.

The 140-acre grounds feature a private lake, a walking trail and an 18-hole executive golf course. Freedom Plaza offers activities and programs with a focus on socializing, learning and wellness.

Reservations are required for all holiday events. Call 813-642-1257 to RSVP.

For more information, visit https://freedomplazafl.com/events/. To contact Freedom Plaza, email life@freedomplazafl.com. Freedom Plaza is located at 1010 American Eagle Blvd. in Sun City Center.