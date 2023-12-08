The Missing Piece Theatre Company, a terrific all-volunteer community theater organization, will be performing the stage version of A Charlie Brown Christmas. All of the performances will be held at the Gem Theater located in Mulberry.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is a 30-minute stage adaptation of the classic animated TV special featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and the gang discovering the true meaning of Christmas. The show will be performed on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. A Sunday matinee will take place on December 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online by visiting www.themissingpiecetheatre.org. The Gem Theatre is located at 118 NW 1st Ave. in Mulberry.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is directed by April Golombek, artistic director for The Missing Piece Theatre, and John David Partain, a new director. The 11 actors all come from Riverview, Lithia, Brandon, Plant City, Valrico and Lakeland.

Steve Bucko, executive director of The Missing Piece Theatre Company, said, “The cast is having a great time bringing this iconic TV special to the stage. The Peanuts gang will be on full display for our younger audience members as well as those young at heart.”

Bucko added, “We are all looking forward to being a part of the wonderful slate of holiday celebration in Mulberry.”

Bucko further said, “In addition to the show, each performance will feature a community choir to help get you into the holiday spirit.”

The Missing Piece Theatre Company was just nominated for 14 Broadway World Tampa/St. Petersburg Awards. Bucko said, “We are so thankful to the amazing artists who have worked with us on and off stage this year, as well as our wonderful audiences for their support.”

Bucko added, “We will be officially releasing our shows for the year 2024 soon. We will have four great shows to delight people of all ages.”

The mission of The Missing Piece Theatre Company is to create immersive arts experiences to stimulate curiosity and challenge audiences to join us in telling the next story.

For more information, please visit www.themissingpiecetheatre.org.