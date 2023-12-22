Bay Beauty Aesthetics Celebrates Opening

Bay Beauty Aesthetics celebrated its opening with a Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting. Owned by Johanna Pedraza, Bay Beauty Aesthetics is a tight-knit team of skin and beauty experts providing an intentional approach to your aesthetic goals.

“We don’t offer extreme, unnatural or unattainable solutions but rather a graceful approach to reveal your innate beauty,” said Pedraza.

Services offered include Botox, dermal fillers, skin care, facials, microneedling and more. Bay Beauty Aesthetics is located at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 813-404-4098 or visit its website at www.baybeautyaesthetics.com for more information.

Cuenelli’s Rotisserie Chicken & Grill Opens Second Location In Riverview

Cuenelli’s Rotisserie Chicken & Grill is a family-owned restaurant specializing in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken that has recently opened a second location at 3834 U.S. 301 in Riverview. Along with the delicious chicken, it also offers a variety of other dishes, including the Cuenelli’s special, a palomilla steak served with rice, beans, a fried egg, fried yucca, plantains, salad and a quarter of dark meat chicken. Homemade desserts are also available and include flan, tres leches, milhojas and alfajores.

Visit its website at www.cuenellis.com to view the menu. Take-out orders can be placed on its website, with free delivery for orders above $30 within a 5-mile radius.

Gun Craft Inc. Fulfills All Your Firearm Needs

Gun Craft Inc. has been family-owned and operated for over 30 years. It has a beautiful, multibay outdoor range in a park-like setting and is the only professional outdoor gun range in Hillsborough County. It also offers a retail shop with firearms, ammunition and accessories. Classes and private lessons are also available, and it hosts several types of competitive shooting clubs each month.

Gun Craft Inc. is located at 2102 24 St. SE in Ruskin. Additional information can be found on its website at https://guncraftinc.com/ or by calling 813-645-3828.

The GOAT Plumbing Company

According to Alex Harrison, owner of The GOAT Plumbing Company, his residential business is “the greatest plumbing company of all time serving Hillsborough County.” It prides itself on its service, honesty and reliability that sets it apart from the competition.

The company’s team of skilled professionals goes above and beyond to ensure that customers receive the highest quality plumbing solutions. Whether it’s a routine maintenance task or an emergency, The GOAT Plumbing Company is dedicated to providing exceptional service. It serves all of Hillsborough County.

Call 813-438-4628 or visit its website at www.thegoatplumbingcompany.com for more information.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash Opens Valrico Location

Built on a legacy of cutting-edge design and operations, Tommy’s Express Car Wash leads the way in guest-friendly equipment, facilities and operations. The machinery automatically adjusts to every vehicle’s size and shape to ensure that every surface receives a thorough cleaning. Tommy’s Express Car Wash provides guests with a three-minute wash using modern technology and detergents designed to keep you and your car looking fresh. Free vacuums and mat washers are also available.

The new Valrico location is at 2940 E. SR 60 and is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. everyday. To find out more about single washes and memberships, visit its website at https://tommys-express.com/.

Drama Kids Open House Grand Opening Extravaganza

Drama Kids International, a leading provider of after-school drama programs for children, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location in Brandon. This expansion marks an exciting chapter in Drama Kids’ commitment to bringing the magic of drama education to more young minds in the local community. With a commitment to nurturing creativity and confidence in young minds, Drama Kids invites families to join the fun at the Open House Extravaganza on January 5, 2024, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

Drama Kids is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For additional information, visit its website at www.dramakids.com/fl6 or call 813-716-1797.

Ellie Mental Health Is Open And Ready To Help

Are you finding the stresses of modern life a lot to deal with? Visit Ellie Mental Health and find a therapist who you can vibe with. Ellie Mental Health was founded on the principle of destigmatizing mental health and every year thousands of people have found relief due to its innovative approach to healthcare. Ellie Mental Health is known for its unique meditative environment and concierge-style services. For clients, that means better access to appointments, less insurance hassles and accessible mental health therapy with accommodating hours of operation, including some evenings and weekends.

Ellie Mental Health is located at 109 N. Oakwood Dr. Ste. 105 in Brandon. Call 813-819-8794 or visit its website at https://elliementalhealth.com/locations/brandon-fl/ for additional information.

Strawberry Festival Concert Tickets On Sale Now

Concert and admission tickets for the 89th ‘Out of This World’ Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City are on sale now. The festival takes place from February 29 to March 10, 2024. Tickets can be purchased online at https://flstrawberryfestival.com/, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City or by phone at 813-754-1996.