Fashion took the center stage in HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s entry with a canned food donation sculpture of a high heel, supporting Hope for Her, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women through difficult times.

Brandon Hospital hosted the HCA Healthcare Food and Nutrition Drive from November 10-November 26. The 2023 slogan for the food drive was “Healthy meals are always in fashion.” The hospital team was inspired by Hope for Hers’ process to restore women’s confidence through a new wardrobe (high heels included) and a healthy meal for their family. Other assistance programs offered at Hope for Her include access to support groups as well as its employment program and financial coaching.

“We are so grateful for HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s support. There are so many families locally in need of additional food this year. This is a blessing. We appreciate our partnership with Brandon Hospital,” said Cheryl Hickman, executive director of Hope for Her.

“It is such an honor to support this organization that truly provides hope for women in need in our community,” said Dr. Christine Van Cott, chief medical officer at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “As we have gotten more connected with Hope for Her, our Women’s Services and NICU team has learned more ways we can give back in our special way. Hope for Her reached out to our team recently because they were unable to find a specific formula for a mom in need. Our NICU staff immediately was able to track down the formula to make sure the baby had safe, healthy nutrition immediately. It’s special when we can establish these partnerships that we know are meaningful and make a difference.”

To build the canned goods sculpture, upcycled materials and donated canned goods of various sizes were used to create the high-heel design. HCA Healthcare-branded elements were added to the high heel once constructed, including orange velvet bows with a gold fringe and the ‘diamond plus,’ part of the HCA logo. The diamond in the middle of the logo symbolizes patients, who are at the center of everything HCA Healthcare does.

Brandon Hospital is thankful for the canned goods donations from caregivers, patients and visitors. Through the HCA Healthcare Food and Nutrition Drive, 535 pounds of food was donated to Hope for Her.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit https://hcahealthcare.com/.