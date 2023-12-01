The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA honored outstanding volunteers at the Annual Community Impact Celebration. The event, presented by Regions, was held on November 2 at the Tampa Theatre. An estimated 400 guests enjoyed an evening showcasing the Tampa YMCA’s robust impact on the community as videos, testimonials and stories were shared. Gary Koch, Al Colby and 11 outstanding Tampa YMCA volunteers received awards.

The following local-area YMCA Center Volunteers of the Year were recognized for their unwavering commitment to helping children, families and seniors reach their full potential.

Andre Steadman — North Brandon Family YMCA. Steadman has worked with the youth on the wellness floor. He inspires discipline and commitment and champions their mental health. An incredible Y ambassador, he consistently shares the Y message and mission in the community and beyond and is always eager to welcome new members.

Faith Burriss — Spurlino Family YMCA. Burriss joined the Spurlino Board in 2022 and instantly made an impact by creating collaborative opportunities in the community, as well as working hard on the board’s social responsibility committee. She has been critical in helping guide the board in tackling some of the biggest social needs in our community.

Greg Dooley — YMCA Camp Cristina. Dooley has coached every single season of soccer since 2021 for the 5 to 6-year-old age group. He and his family have been immersed in YMCA programs in the Riverview and Brandon areas for years. He develops great relationships with this young age group and demonstrates compassion 10-fold.

The Tampa YMCA presented Koch with the 2023 Community Impact Award for his dedication and positive impact on the youth in the First Tee – Tampa Bay golf program. Koch’s list of accomplishments is a story unto itself. He is a six-time PGA Tour winner, former ESPN/NBC Sports golf commentator and First Tee – Tampa Bay’s board chair.

Colby, a lawyer, lifelong friend and supporter of the YMCA, as well as former board chair, was presented with the 2023 Tampa YMCA Red Triangle Award. The Red Triangle Award is given to a volunteer whose leadership and service reflect the countless lives transformed through their generous contributions.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is a cause-driven, four-star charity that has been strengthening the Hillsborough and East Pasco communities for over 130 years through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For information on the YMCA and local area centers, visit www.tampaymca.org.