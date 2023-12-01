Established in 1950, PulteGroup is one of America’s largest and most respected homebuilding companies in the country. With operations in more than 40 markets throughout the U.S., Pulte has proven time and time again that it understands the needs of homebuyers and believes in innovative solutions, consumer-inspired homes and beautiful communities that make homeowners’ lives better.

PulteGroup builds new homes in the Tampa Bay area through popular brands such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb. Pulte’s commitment to homebuyers is clear and undeniable: exceptional customer experience, superior operational execution, foresight into the future and inspired employees.

Nothing reflects PulteGroup’s reputation for overall quality more than the expansion and success of its West Florida division. Throughout the Tampa Bay region’s quickly growing counties, in addition to Parrish/Manatee County to the south, Ocala/Marion County to the north and Lakeland/Polk County to the east, Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb create, plan, build and deliver communities of well-built homes with industry-leading warranties in highly desirable locations. In fact, just in the last two years, PulteGroup has opened more than 15 communities with plans to open another 21 over the next two years.

PulteGroup’s philosophy is that homebuilding is a wonderful business that can have a profound impact on others’ lives. Not only has it created an employee culture focused on inspiring one another and serving its homebuyers, but PulteGroup also embraces the communities where they live. In fact, PulteGroup’s West Florida division was named a One Tampa Bay honoree by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for the third consecutive year for its work in going above and beyond to give back to the community. PulteGroup has been awarded as a Top Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Times for five consecutive years.

Whether its individual and group volunteerism, holiday events like the annual Turkey Drive or the eighth annual ‘Building to Make Lives Better’ Golf Tournament that recently raised a record-breaking $358,770 for the Children’s Home Network, PulteGroup is more than willing to step up for the betterment of everyone.

Such inspiration requires the time, dedication and effort needed to consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences and quality homes for its customers in highly desirable communities that customers are excited to call home.