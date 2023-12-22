Hillsborough County School Board Elects Chair And Vice Chair

Hillsborough County School Board recently voted on a new chair and vice chair. Karen Perez was unanimously voted in as school board chair and Jessica Vaughn was unanimously voted in as vice chair. Perez was elected to the school board, representing countywide, in 2018 and reelected in 2022. She holds a master’s degree in social work and is a licensed clinical social worker. Vaughn was elected to the school board in 2020, representing District 3. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she earned her degree in elementary education.

Hillsborough County Board Of Commissioners Appoint Positions On Boards

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) selected Ken Hagan to remain as chair and Commissioner Michael Owen as vice chair during its annual organizational meeting. After choosing leadership positions, members of the BOCC selected positions on the various boards, committees and councils on which they serve. A complete list was posted at www.hcflgov.net/bocc.

Pepin Academies To Host School Choice Open House

Pepin Academies is excited to announce a School Choice Open House event for prospective students, parents and the community. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for all attendees to tour the school, learn more information about what it does and learn more about its therapeutic environment for students with learning disabilities.

The open house will be held simultaneously on each campus on January 25, 2024, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Please RSVP at www.pepinacademies.com or email communications@theacademies.us.

Immanuel Lutheran Church Youth Group Canned Food Drive

For the past eight years the Immanuel Lutheran Church Youth Group has held its annual ‘Canned Food Drive… Literally.’ What makes this charity drive unique is that, in addition to the usual canned food, the youth collect donations during the month of November, after which they shop with those funds for the specific needs of the two charities: ECHO and Everyday Blessings. This year, they raised over $1,800 and donated almost 800 lbs. of items.

The Rotary Club Of Brandon Celebrates Veterans Day With A Special Salute To Its Eight Military Veterans

The Rotary Club of Brandon honored each of its eight military veterans by showing a slideshow with pictures of their early military careers. The members had a lot of fun trying to guess which picture belonged to which veteran. Some of the pictures were over 60 years old, so it was indeed challenging. Each veteran was then presented with a special Rotary Armed Forces Veteran Lapel Pin and was given a standing ovation in appreciation for their service to our country. The Rotary Club of Brandon is thankful for all who have served and is happy to be able to honor and celebrate its veterans.

The Rotary Club of Brandon is collecting new stuffed teddy bears for the Rough Riders to distribute to Bay-area children who are in the hospital. Collection boxes are located at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, Reed & Reed, Integrity First Title, the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital gift shop and Kings Avenue Beef ’O’ Brady’s (stuffed bears only).