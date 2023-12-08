If you have not heard the news, the forecast is calling for a huge event at the end of December: the retirement of Daniel Noah from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Ruskin. Since 2002, Noah has been the warning coordination meteorologist and his NWS career has origins back to 1989 at the NWS office in Madison, Wisconsin. Noah has served as the liaison between the local forecast office and the users of NWS products and services. He led the effort to insure their evaluation, adjustment and improvement.

Although a longtime Riverview resident, Noah and his wife moved here years ago after enduring some harsh winters up north.

“The temperature at my last station in Bismarck, North Dakota was -46 degrees one morning,” said Noah. “My wife and I looked at each other and said, ‘We are moving to Florida and never living north of Interstate 4.’”

Noah has already become nostalgic, thinking back on his long history working with emergency managers, emergency responders and public/elected officials.

“They embody service above self, especially during COVID and after hurricanes,” said Noah. “They plan ahead to take care of their family, then leave to protect the community and help survivors recover.”

Chiming in on the impact Noah has made in our local region, his supervisor, Brian LaMarre, is already feeling the loss.

“I have been in this position at the NWS Tampa office since 2007 and have worked closely with Dan since that time,” said LaMarre. “Dan is an amazing meteorologist, trusted colleague and friend, and the National Weather Service has benefited greatly from Dan’s experience at this office since his arrival in 2002 as our warning coordination meteorologist.”

LaMarre and Noah have shared many memories over the years, such as working together on operational forecast shifts, presenting hurricane and severe weather safety information across West Central and Southwest Florida, attending the Florida Governor’s Hurricane Conference and sheltering in place at the NWS Tampa office in Ruskin.

“Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Ian, 2022, are two memorable weather events when Dan and I worked together along with the amazing team here at the NWS office to ensure public safety was the number one priority and people had information to help make decisions,” added LaMarre.

Retirement won’t be just sitting around for the active Noah and his wife of 35 years, Janet.

“The first month will be the month of volunteering,” said Noah. “My wife and I have a relationship with Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa, and I will approach ECHO of Brandon.”

His tagline was “I am the only Noah in NOAA.”

And although there are several other people now at work with the first name of Noah, there will always only be one Daniel Noah.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/tampa.