The Straz Center for the Performing Arts (The Straz) is a venue located in downtown Tampa. It sits on a beautiful 9-acre parcel right on the banks of the Hillsborough River. Within The Straz, you have Carol Morsani Hall, Ferguson Hall, Jaeb Theater, the Hinks and Elaine Shimberg Playhouse and the TECO Theater. The Patel Conservatory, which provides arts training in dance, theatre and music, is also housed at The Straz.

December through June is an exciting time at The Straz and for anyone who loves first-rate entertainment and Broadway shows. There will be shows featuring The Florida Orchestra, ballet and numerous Broadway hits.

First up, get into the holidays with a fantastic holiday show featuring The Florida Orchestra as it presents Holiday Pops on Friday, December 15. This is a fantastic show that makes for a great traditional family trip to The Straz.

From Thursday through Saturday, December 21-23, you can enjoy The Nutcracker courtesy of Next Generation Ballet. The Nutcracker takes audiences into a fantastical world of dazzling dancing sweets, sword-fighting rodents and timeless ballet music.

Company, a Broadway hit and winner of five Tony Awards, will be performed from January 9-14, 2024. Then, pop the champagne and enjoy Moulin Rouge!, which won 10 Tony Awards. Moulin Rouge! comes to town from February 7-18, 2024.

A mesmerizing new production of the iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a run in Tampa from March 5-10, 2024. Girl from the North Country, which features 20 legendary songs from Bob Dylan, will be performed from March 27-31, 2024.

You will not want to miss everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny in Mrs. Doubtfire from April 2-7, 2024. After that, the musical comedy Book of Mormon will be in Tampa from April 16-21, 2024. Following up will be the high-flying musical Peter Pan, which has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years. Peter Pan comes flying to town from April 30 through May 5, 2024.

Next up is murder and mystery with the musical Clue, which will be in Tampa from May 28 through June 2, 2024.

And finally, you will not want to miss Les Misérables, which will be on stage from June 11-16, 2024.

For specific information on dates, times and prices for tickets to each show, please visit www.strazcenter.org or call the box office at 229-7827.