A Kid’s Place’s Diamond Gala: A Decade of Fostering Hope Presented by Homes by West Bay will take place on Saturday, February 17 from 4:30-11:30 p.m. at The Motor Enclave, located at 6500 Motor Enclave Way in Tampa.

“Our Fostering Hope Black Tie Gala started 10 years ago in 2013, where we had 100 attendees. This past gala in 2023, we had over 450 guests,” said A Kid’s Place community relations manager Gabrielle Okun.

“This special night is devoted to raising funds and awareness for children in foster care. Guests can expect the thrill of a lifetime during the cocktail hour with three luxurious sports cars speeding along a professional track, all while enjoying signature drinks, mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres and an exciting silent auction. Then our guests will make their way to a decadent dinner, an enticing live auction and round out the evening on the dance floor or kick up their feet in the cigar lounge.”

A Kid’s Place provides residential services to children from birth to age 18 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.

“We provide a variety of services which meet the social, educational, medical and psychological needs of the child,” Okun said. “Our primary focus is to keep sibling groups together in a safe, stable, homelike environment until a more permanent placement can be provided.”

A Kid’s Place focuses on keeping brothers and sisters together during their time in foster care and provides quality residential care for the community’s most vulnerable children throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Residential foster care ensures that the needs of children are met when they cannot live with their own family.

“At A Kid’s Place, not only do we provide residential care, we create stability, normalcy and give children the tools they need to reach their full potential in a safe and loving home,” Okun said.

Okun and her team at A Kid’s Place are still looking for sponsors for their upcoming gala.

“We have the Pre-VIP Sponsorship available at $20,000, Cigar Sponsor at $5,000, Gold Table Sponsor at $5,000, Silver Table Sponsor at $3,000 and Walk of Fame Sponsor at $500,” Okun said. “We still also need in-kind donations for live auctions and silent auctions, and volunteers as well. Our hope for the gala is to raise awareness of A Kid’s Place and raise funds for our children on campus.”

If you’d like to learn more about A Kid’s Place or attend its Diamond Gala, you can visit its website at https://akidsplacetb.org/. A Kid’s Place is located at 1715 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Brandon.