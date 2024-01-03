Cuenelli’s Rotisserie Chicken & Grill Opens Second Location In Riverview

Cuenelli’s Rotisserie Chicken & Grill is a family-owned restaurant specializing in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken that has recently opened a second location at 3834 U.S. 301 in Riverview. Along with the delicious chicken, it also offers a variety of other dishes, including the Cuenelli’s special, a palomilla steak served with rice, beans, a fried egg, fried yucca, plantains, salad and a quarter of dark meat chicken. Homemade desserts are also available and include flan, tres leches, milhojas and alfajores.

Visit its website at www.cuenellis.com to view the menu. Take-out orders can be placed on its website, with free delivery for orders above $30 within a 5-mile radius.

Gun Craft Inc. Fulfills All Your Firearm Needs

Gun Craft Inc. has been family-owned and operated for over 30 years. It has a beautiful, multibay outdoor range in a park-like setting and is the only professional outdoor gun range in Hillsborough County. It also offers a retail shop with firearms, ammunition and accessories. Classes and private lessons are also available, and it hosts several types of competitive shooting clubs each month.

Gun Craft Inc. is located at 2102 24 St. SE in Ruskin. Additional information can be found on its website at https://guncraftinc.com/ or by calling 813-645-3828.

Drama Kids Open House Grand Opening Extravaganza

Drama Kids International, a leading provider of after-school drama programs for children, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location in Brandon. This expansion marks an exciting chapter in Drama Kids’ commitment to bringing the magic of drama education to more young minds in the local community. With a commitment to nurturing creativity and confidence in young minds, Drama Kids invites families to join the fun at the Open House Extravaganza on January 5, 2024, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

Drama Kids is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For additional information, visit its website at www.dramakids.com/fl6 or call 813-716-1797.

Clásico Chophouse And Taproom Celebrates One-year Anniversary With A Ribbon-cutting

Great food was the theme of the one-year anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting by the Brandon Chamber of Commerce for Clásico Chophouse and Taproom. Guests were treated to a variety of delicious dishes from Chef Davis Locke, including slow-smoked beef ribs, house-made meatballs and more.

Clásico Chophouse and Taproom has a wide menu, which includes both Italian-inspired and barbecue dishes. It is located at 775 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.clasicobrandon.com or call 813-444-5188.

Strawberry Festival Concert Tickets On Sale Now

Concert and admission tickets for the 89th ‘Out of This World’ Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City are on sale now. The festival takes place from February 29 to March 10, 2024. Tickets can be purchased online at https://flstrawberryfestival.com/, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City or by phone at 813-754-1996.