Tampa Electric Dubbed StormReady By NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has recognized Tampa Electric as being StormReady, making TECO the first Florida utility to receive this prestigious designation. NOAA assessed Tampa Electric’s storm preparedness, including year-round training, written plans, facilities and communication with employees and community partners. The review also considered how the company monitors weather and how it receives and shares severe weather warnings.

“The StormReady designation is not just a label; it signifies that we’re on the forefront of advanced storm planning and preparation,” said Lee Connelly, Tampa Electric’s Emergency Management manager. “Being prepared for storms — and being able to quickly recover from them — is essential to provide reliable electricity to our customers when they need it the most.”

Suncoast Credit Union Foundation Scholarship

The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation is partnering with Hillsborough Education Foundation to offer six $2,000 scholarship awards to high school graduates in the Class of 2024. This year’s high school graduates in Suncoast Credit Union’s 25-county service territory have the opportunity to apply for financial support to continue their education, thanks to a $164,000 investment in scholarships by the Tampa-based credit union’s Foundation.

Applications are open until Wednesday, January 31 and are available at https://educationfoundation.com/seniorscholarships.

Clásico Chophouse And Taproom Celebrates One-year Anniversary With A Ribbon-cutting

Great food was the theme of the one-year anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting by the Brandon Chamber of Commerce for Clásico Chophouse and Taproom. Guests were treated to a variety of delicious dishes from Chef Davis Locke, including slow-smoked beef ribs, house-made meatballs and more.

Clásico Chophouse and Taproom has a wide menu, which includes both Italian-inspired and barbecue dishes. It is located at 775 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.clasicobrandon.com or call 813-444-5188.

Introductory Tai Chi Sessions

The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA is a nonprofit organization managed by volunteers. Among the precious benefits of Taoist training is the practical way it helps reduce pain and improve health and vitality. Taoist Tai Chi® arts can help people with chronic, serious or mild pain, whether physical, mental or spiritual. Taoist Tai Chi practice is also a form of meditation that has a profoundly calming effect on the nervous system and the brain.

Experience Taoist Tai Chi locally with introductory sessions, starting now at Brandon Christian Church on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. and Julestarz Academy on Thursdays from 11 a.m.-12 Noon. For more information, visit https://www.taoisttaichi.org/ or call 877-398-1108.

Strawberry Festival Concert Tickets On Sale Now

Concert and admission tickets for the 89th ‘Out of This World’ Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City are on sale now. The festival takes place from February 29 to March 10, 2024. Tickets can be purchased online at https://flstrawberryfestival.com/, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City or by phone at 813-754-1996.

New Monthly Vegan Workshop For All Levels Of Interest

Are you curious about embracing a plant-based lifestyle but not sure where to begin? Whether you’re all in or just want to incorporate some changes slowly, this workshop is for you. Join others for an insightful and friendly session hosted by Vine Vegan owner Danielle Stevens.

While Danielle isn’t a nutritionist, she’s someone who has successfully navigated the transition to veganism and is eager to share her experiences. Topics covered will include grocery store guidance, learning the essentials for a well-rounded vegan shopping list, quick and simple meals, exploring time-saving and tasty vegan meal ideas for your busy schedule, eating out with ease and tips on navigating restaurant menus.

The workshops will be held on the last Tuesday of every month, starting Tuesday, January 30 at Vine Vegan, located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. Sessions will start at 5:30 p.m.