For the past decade, each New Year’s Day, I’ve been choosing a special word for the upcoming year. Many folks do this. Do you? I highly recommend it.

I like to sticky-note my word for the year to my workspace just above my computer so I’ll see it every day. I’ve found my word for the year to be very helpful in keeping me motivated toward spiritual growth and focused on the Lord’s manna (daily provision) in the desert places of my life as the new year progresses.

For 2024, I’ve chosen the word ‘lean.’ According to my trusty thesaurus, synonyms include ‘place hope in,’ ‘trust wholeheartedly’ and ‘choose to be optimistic.’ Yes, please.

By my own definition: Leaning is bracing your weary self against something stronger; something that will securely hold you up and keep you from falling flat on your face (again).

That supportive, immovable, sturdy-as-Mt. Rushmore something for me is Papa God (modern translation of the Aramaic biblical name for God, ‘Abba’). But sometimes I forget that I have a mountain of strength to draw from and try to push boulders of trouble uphill all by myself. Inevitably, I end up either crushed by the weight or score an epic fail because my own resources are simply too limited. Too finite. Too wimpy.

How foolish of me, when I have the infinite source of all wisdom and power standing by to support me as I seek to do His will. Trust is the password.

Yep, 2024 is my time to learn to truly lean. What will be your spiritual focus for the new year, my friend?

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths,” (Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV).