Hillsborough County high school seniors with plans to pursue higher education after graduation have the opportunity to receive thousands of dollars in scholarships simply by completing one straightforward online application, but they need to act quickly.

Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF), a nonprofit focused solely on strengthening public education in Hillsborough County, is accepting applications for scholarships until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31.

Approximately 200 scholarships, ranging from $500-$40,000, will be awarded. Hillsborough County 12th grade students with aspirations for higher education at a university, community college, technical college or trade school are eligible to apply. Additionally, 11th grade students in Hillsborough County, having earned sufficient credits to graduate in May 2024, are also encouraged to submit their applications.

Using HEF’s streamlined process, students only need to complete one online application to determine eligibility for multiple scholarships. Based on scholarship criteria, students may be required to complete additional essays as part of the qualification process.

“We can help turn students’ dreams of pursuing higher education into reality, thanks to the generosity of our business partners, community organizations and individual donors,” said Hillsborough Education Foundation interim CEO Anna Corman. “The great thing about these scholarships is their compounding effect; they make a positive impact on students’ lives, help alleviate financial burdens for families and contribute to the future of our community.”

Scholarships are awarded based on a variety of criteria, such as GPA, field of study, financial need, challenges overcome, school and community service, SAT/ACT scores or extracurricular activity participation.

“Some of these scholarships don’t have minimum GPA requirements,” said Angie Anthony, director of scholarships for Hillsborough Education Foundation. “The important thing for students to do is to put some effort into your application, get it in by the deadline and not worry about whether or not you think you’re qualified.”

Visit https://educationfoundation.com/seniorscholarships for a list of available scholarships, criteria and to apply by the January 31 deadline. Recipients will be announced in spring.

Scholarship Reviewers: To award nearly $600K in scholarships this year, HEF needs help reviewing applications, each scored by three independent volunteers. Volunteers can review as many or few as they would like online, at their convenience. The review period is Tuesday, February 6 to Wednesday, February 28. To volunteer or for scholarship questions, contact Anthony at aanthony@educationfoundation.com or 813-574-0273.