HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has helped deliver its first baby of the new year.

Dominic Quinones is a boy weighing 10 pounds and 15 ounces with a height of 22 inches. He was born at 12:01 a.m. on January 1 at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital to mom Kristyn and dad Eusebio Quinones of Brandon.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has also had its first newborn of 2024.

Iris Vera Dick, a baby girl, arrived at 6:26 a.m. on New Year’s Day. She was born at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 inches to mom Nina and dad Christopher of Wimauma.

Congratulations to the parents and their new babies, and thanks to the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital-South maternity teams for getting 2024 off to an amazing start!