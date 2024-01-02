Rotary Clubs will be offering the 2023-24 Speech Contest, open to all high schoolers in our area. There are three rounds of competition, with the first starting at the club level, which is to be completed by the end of February. At each level, monetary prizes will be awarded for the top five to seven-minute speeches on the topic ‘Create Hope in the World,’ the 2023-24 theme for Rotary International.

For information about the theme ‘Create Hope in the World’ and to find your local Rotary Club, visit www.rotary.org.

Interact Club of Tampa Bay (High Schoolers)

All area high schoolers interested in service, leadership, food and fun are invited to the next meeting of the Interact Club of Tampa Bay on Monday, January 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. The Interact Club is sponsored by the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club. Contact: Chad Norgard, chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

USF Rotaract has engaged over 650-plus students in over 700 meaningful service opportunities and social events. Voted the 2022-23 Volunteer Organization of the Year, check out Bulls Connect for opportunities or its social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

Brandon Global Eco (Meets On Zoom)

Want to do service from home? Brandon Global Eco may be the opportunity for you. The club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Members are from the immediate area and other states. The primary focus is environmental education and ecological friendly projects. For information on joining this cause-based Rotary Club, or if you would like to be a guest speaker, contact Bruno Kazenas at bkazenas@comcast.net. Visitors are always welcome.

FishHawk-Riverview

The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club hopes you enjoyed the 39th Alafia Lighted Boat Parade on December 2, hosted by the club and presented by its title sponsor, Christopher Ligori & Associates. It would like to thank all the boaters, the chili cook-off competitors, Santa, volunteers, sponsors, and you, the spectators. It was a beautiful night celebrating the holidays on the Alafia River.

On Tuesday, January 30, a 12-person team from the club will head to La Paz, Honduras. For seven days, they will work with Honduras Compassion Partners, alongside locals, to build homes, latrines and water storage and install water filters. Follow their trip on our social media pages on Facebook or Instagram.