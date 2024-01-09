Harold Emanuel of Sun City Center is an author of a genre known as cozy mysteries. A cozy mystery is best described as one that often has a murder or serious crime in it, but the victim is an unlikeable character. As such, it is not a big tragedy that they are dead. Books in this genre do not focus on violence but rather on the process of solving the crime.

Emanuel explained who the protagonist is in his books: “Information technology professor Lionel Trevor is the main character for my mystery series.”

Emanuel added, “Each book is a collection of five murder mysteries, all of which take place on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Professor Lionel Trevor leads a workshop for college students who are studying forensic technology. The professor and his students use forensic technology to help local Sheriff Tony Maggio solve murders.”

Emanuel moved to Florida in 2009 after retiring from a career in information technology, about which he said, “I wanted warm weather and beaches.”

Emanuel holds a bachelor’s degree in American history from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in information technology from the University of Baltimore.

Emanuel said, “My dual interest in information technology and cozy murder mysteries inspired me to write Murder in the Sunset Years and Murder Replayed.”

For Emanuel’s next project, he explained, “I am switching genres for my current writing project, a multigenerational Jewish family saga. It begins in 1881 when the first and second-generation escape death during a Russian pogrom in a Jewish village and settle on New York’s Lower East Side. It ends in 1946 when the fourth-generation son and daughter return home after serving in World War II. Throughout the book, family members participate in historical events, such as the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire and the sinking of the Lusitania, and interact with historical figures, such as Fiorello La Guardia and Charles Lindbergh.”

He added, “My interest in modern American history and my family’s stories about how they settled in New York is inspiring my current project.”

Emanuel sees writing as both a hobby and a second career. In addition to writing, he enjoys cooking.

“I developed this interest during the COVID lockdown when my wife and I were not able to enjoy our local restaurants. I make a wicked broiled steak, veal marsala and twin lobster tails,” said Emanuel.

You can find Emanuel’s books at www.amazon.com.