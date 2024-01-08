The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) Holiday Dinner at Southshore Falls on December 9, 2023, was so much fun! The East Bay High School chorus singers, directed by Brian NeSmith, delighted the crowd with melodic holiday and contemporary songs and dance moves.

ABWC would like to thank all of the members who donated an auction basket to make this event successful. Special thanks to Circles Waterfront Restaurant, HomeGoods, Salon Hive, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Marco Nail & Spa, Salons By JC, Publix, L & L Salon, Beachy Bubbles Bath Co and Shear Joy Beauty Boutique. Thank you to Southshore Falls for the clubhouse and staff who helped set up and clean up and everyone who attended the holiday dinner. This wasn’t just an event to listen to good music, as it was also a fundraiser. The ABWC raised over $3,000 toward college scholarships for local high school seniors.

If you know a 2024 graduating high school senior who lives in Apollo Beach (33572) and attends or is zoned to attend East Bay or Lennard high schools, please let them know about the ABWC 2023-24 college scholarships. More information and the application will be available on the ABWC and high schools’ websites this year. Fundraisers like the holiday dinner contributed toward the $15,000 in scholarships awarded in May 2023.

The monthly ABWC ladies’ business luncheons will resume this year at Ruskin Moose Lodge #813, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. All its luncheons are held on the second Wednesday of every month (except for June through August) and cost $22; reservations and payments must be received by the Friday before each luncheon. At the January 10 luncheon, the ABWC celebrated members who have participated in the club for 10, 30 or 40 years. To get menu details and reservations for luncheons, contact Claudia Gassett at 352-258-4580 or claudiagassett@me.com. A prospective member can attend two business luncheons before paying dues.

The ABWC has been serving the community since 1959. Its primary objectives are to promote sociability among its members, work toward advancing womankind and provide scholarships for the education and training of students with demonstrated financial need who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas.

If you wish to learn more about the ABWC, including the scholarships, visit its website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Liz Pedersen, second vice president of membership, at 813-777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.

The ABWC wishes everyone a Happy New Year and hopes to see you at future events.