Throughout 2023, Certified Roofers & General Contractors Inc. donated a roof to a charity each month, including A Kid’s Place, High 5 Inc., the Angel Foundation FL, the Christian Michael Hernandez Foundation, Camp Florida, FishHawk TNR, the Brandon Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, the June Rogers Foundation, Outreach Free Clinic of Brandon, Seeds of Hope, ECHO and Hope for Her.

In addition, for every new roof installed, Certified Roofers donated a percentage of its sales to its charity of choice each month.

On whether they will continue this campaign in 2024, Kathleen Carpenter, operations manager, said no commitments have been made yet.

Original Story Printed January 2023.

Certified Roofers has been a part of our community since 1981. Its quality of service is well known in the community.

“Certified Roofers was founded by my father when he was just 18 years old,” said Certified Roofers’ owner and president, Alex Sanchez. “He spent his entire life building the business right here in our community. We unfortunately lost him in 2015, but we have carried on in his honor ever since.”

Sanchez was born and raised here in Valrico. He attended Riverview High School where his mother was a teacher for many years.

“I went on to work in the family business while attending USF and have never left the business,” Sanchez said. “I married my wife, Sara, in 2008 and have three sons, Clark, 10; Patrick, 9; and Andrew, 7. Sara left her corporate job this last year to open a bookkeeping business meant to service other local small businesses. I am very active at my Rotary Club, the Brandon Rotary Club where I currently sit as the membership chair.”

Certified Roofers typically gives away two to three roofs per year to needy families, disabled veterans or charities that approach it to partner with it to provide roofing services to their constituents.

For 2023, Sanchez and his team want to give a roof away to a local charity each month.

“What we are choosing to do this year is, in addition to those roofs, we want to honor a different local charity every month where we will donate a portion of revenue to each charity every month,” Sanchez said. “The charities were chosen due to my current charitable activities, and other local outfits that bring positive change to our community. All charities we donate to will have a local presence, no national exposure, because we strongly believe in focusing our attention here at home.”

Sanchez feels incredibly blessed by our community for allowing him to conduct business here in the community for more than 40 years.

“I believe in giving back to those that need it most,” Sanchez said. “We hope to have another great year and would love nothing more than share that with our community’s best charitable organizations.”

If you would like to learn more about Certified Roofers, you can visit its website at www.certifiedroofers.com or call Sanchez at 813-643-8333. Certified Roofers’ office is located at 4331 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico.