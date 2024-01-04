Josiah Randolph has enjoyed being a part of the traveling Hairspray production.

“It’s been fantastic for me so far,” said Randolph. “My favorite part is being able to share the story of the show with so many people around North America.”

He has played in Cleveland, Ohio; East Lansing, Michigan; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Ottawa, Ontario in Canada. He took a break to enjoy the holidays with his family at home, but he’ll soon be back on tour until the end of June, starting in Tulsa, Oklahoma in early January.

While Randolph’s not certain what he’ll do after the tour ends, he hopes to perform in more productions.

Original Story Printed October 2023.

Josiah Randolph, a longtime FishHawk resident, is performing in the brand-new traveling production of Hairspray.

The show follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Randolph will be playing Thad, a dancer in the male ensemble from the Motormouth Maybelle crew in the R&B special of the popular dance show.

The traveling production of Hairspray will be on the road from Tuesday, November 14 until June 30, 2024. While the tour will not include a Florida stop, the crew is performing at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers now through Saturday, October 28. Tickets to the show in Fort Myers range from $30-$85 and can be purchased online now.

Randolph and his family have lived in FishHawk since 2003 and he attended Fishhawk Creek Elementary School, Progress Village Middle Magnet School and Howard W. Blake High School.

“I always knew I wanted to be a performer and I discovered acting when I was in middle school,” said Josiah Randolph, “but it wasn’t until my freshman year of high school that I decided it was what I wanted to pursue professionally.”

Randolph said he loves acting because he enjoys bringing joy to people’s lives. Through acting, he is not only able to teach people morals and lessons from the stage but is also able to educate people on the experience that others lived through.

“What got me into the industry was seeing how much fun the people on the stage were having. Because of that, I gave it a try, and I loved that I could have a positive impact on everybody in the audience,” said Randolph.

Randolph hopes to one day perform at the highest level theater, the Broadway stage. Until then, you can catch Randolph in the newest traveling production of Broadway.

To learn more about the traveling production of Hairspray, please visit https://hairspraytour.com/. To purchase tickets for the Fort Myers show, please visit https://broadwaypalm.com/.