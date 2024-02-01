While no family trip is complete without the company of your furry friend, sometimes it is just not possible for your pet to tag along. So, if you are looking to treat your pet to their own vacation, or even just send them away for a day of rest and relaxation, Adorable Ankle Biters Bed and Biscuit has them covered.

Dena Craig, owner of the Adorable Pets by Dena grooming facility in the adjacent storefront for 15 years now, founded Adorable Ankle Biters in April 2023. Adorable Ankle Biters is a boarding house and day care that specializes in catering to each guest’s individual needs. The boarding house only serves dogs who are at or below 16 inches at the shoulder and cats.

To ease lodgers during their stay, Adorable Ankle Biters offers several different room options based on the character and activity level of each pet. ‘Raise the Woof Suites’ are designed for the more social and playful pets; ‘Bark Avenue Suites’ are for the more reserved; the ‘Old Barks Room’ is for the older pets and/or guests who prefer a more secluded environment; and ‘Kool Katz Condos’ are for the feline visitors.

To maximize their time spent here, the boarding house offers additional amenities in select suites, such as TVs and the option to be tucked in with a bedtime story.

“And we offer different treats and stuff the parents can do,” said Craig. “You know, like ice cream treats. We have bone broth pupsicles. They can get biscuits and gravy in the morning, or scrambled eggs and bacon.”

Pet self-care is also prioritized here. Owners have the option to indulge and pamper their pooch with a spa day, complete with a 20-minute body massage, the use of paw balm, a pedicure, a blueberry facial and time to decompress in the jacuzzi tub before being brushed and blow-dried. So, while owners unwind on their own getaways, pets can too.

Regarding daytime play for both boarders and day care attendees, the facility is complete with an indoor park. Designed by K9Grass, it features astroturf and a flushing system underneath the space, eliminating the chances of any play being spoiled by inclement weather. Furthermore, the business’ ‘pawtivities director’ sorts each pet into a six-member play group to maximize compatibility.

While Adorable Ankle Biters understands it can be difficult to leave your companion behind, Craig ensures all pets spending the day or even a few nights there will enjoy their own holiday.

“Home’s the most preferable place to keep your pet when you’re gone,” said Craig, “but if you can’t, we’d like to be the next best place.”

For more information, please visit https://adorableanklebiters.com/ or call 813-324-9400. Adorable Ankle Biters is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and tours of the space are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Adorable Ankle Biters is located at 3220 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 103 in Valrico.